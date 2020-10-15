NThe official number is also manageable: In connection with the corona pandemic, around 40,000 students are currently not going to schools. Either because they have an infection themselves, belong to the risk group, or because their school has been closed due to an outbreak. Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) announced the number a few days ago. That is not even 0.5 percent of all eleven million students in Germany.

Teacher Association President Heinz-Peter Meidinger spoke at the beginning of the week of an estimated up to 80,000 students in quarantine. And it only seems a matter of time before the proportion increases. The number of infected people is already increasing among children and adolescents. Several counties are already reporting that they were sending individual classes or entire schools home because of an outbreak.

Even if a nationwide lockdown should absolutely be avoided according to the will of the ministers of education: Increased school closings are coming to the fore again. And with it the question of how well teachers and students are now prepared for learning at a distance.

Concepts

The lack of planning was a major problem at the beginning of the pandemic. Many schools went into chaos when they had to close on March 13th. There were no email addresses for students, parents or teachers, there was no software, not to mention technology. Above all, however, there was a lack of clear framework conditions as to how lessons should be organized in times of the pandemic.

It’s different today. Most countries have rules that apply to distance learning. Thus, according to the Bavarian concept, distance teaching has to be based on the timetable of face-to-face teaching. Every day therefore begins with a virtual “starting shot”, such as a “good morning email” or a video conference. Participation in the distance course is compulsory. A situation in which children could not be reached for weeks should not happen again.

Equipped with learning software

Here, too, there was confusion at the beginning. Surveys showed that in March some schools still lacked the basic requirements for online lessons. Some teachers didn’t even have their own email addresses to communicate with. Others chatted with their students via WhatsApp or Microsoft Teams, sometimes under very questionable conditions under data protection law.

According to the chairperson of the Conference of Ministers of Education, the Rhineland-Palatinate Education Minister Stefanie Hubig (SPD), many countries have now made video conference systems available to schools. However, the situation differs from country to country.

“It works well,” reports Wolfram Peters, director of a grammar school in Homburg in Saarland. In Saarland, there is now the “Online School Saarland” system, through which tasks can be distributed and collected and video conferences can be held. “The good thing about this system is that we know that it works securely and in compliance with data protection regulations,” says Peters, who is also on the board of the Federal Association of Senior Academic Directors.

The Association of German Secondary School Teachers is more skeptical. It is still one of the “most pressing tasks” to provide the teachers with “legally compliant” software, says chairman Jürgen Böhm. In Bavaria, schools currently have the option of using Microsoft Teams, which data protectionists are skeptical of.

Equipping students with devices

As early as April, the black-red coalition committee in Berlin decided to provide an additional 500 million euros in order to equip needy students with end devices. According to Federal Education Minister Karliczek, the federal states are making “big steps” in terms of accessing the funds. In June, almost 10,000 tablets were distributed to schools in the capital to be passed on to students. A tenth of them are equipped with a SIM card for children without WiFi at home. In August the Berlin Senate announced that it would make another 40,000 student tablets available from federal funds.

Other countries weren’t that fast. “Not even nearly every student has a laptop or tablet provided,” says school principal Peters from Homburg in Saarland. In his region, many students continued to use private cell phones. This is okay when it comes to communicating with one another. “But even calling up a PDF becomes difficult, not to mention online lessons.”

According to Peters, one problem is that the federal funds do not get where they should: “The money comes from the federal government to the states and from there to the districts and from there to the schools, diffusing through the state. With us, some of the tablets that have already arrived are still with the state authorities. ”However, some schools have a set of devices that could be loaned out if necessary.

Equipping teachers with devices

There has been little progress in equipping teachers with official equipment. A corresponding decision was only made in September at a school summit in the Chancellery. According to this, all 800,000 teachers in Germany should be supplied with such a device as quickly as possible. According to Karliczek, however, there are still hurdles in terms of financing. The money for the laptops should come from an EU fund. Because this is not yet available, however, pre-financing is currently being negotiated with the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“In fact, all teachers use private devices,” says Peters. Many colleagues would also use these private devices in the event of a new lockdown. “But you couldn’t force them to do this.” The promised IT administrators who are supposed to support schools in the operation and maintenance of the devices do not yet exist. The federal education minister says that the federal states have an agreement that is ready to be signed. At least the agreement should be in place by the end of the month.