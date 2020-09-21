The Covid-19 epidemic and the confinement have permanently changed the lives of the French. Learning to live again, to have a good time with the family, while health rules continue to apply, is not easy. In Hochstatt, in the Haut-Rhin, Patricia West is visiting friends. She wouldn’t have missed this traditional Sunday meal for the world. However, habits have changed: “We no longer kiss each other, we no longer hold hands “, she explains.

The daughter of her hosts, Vanessa, came to spend 15 days of vacation with her partner and baby. Even with her parents, she respects safe distances. These moments remain precious for all members of the family. “We have not given up, but we are taking precautions. We celebrated our daughter’s birthday, we restricted the number of guests. We considered that we could not invite everyone”, specifies Michel Capron, the father. In small groups, however, the party remains just as warm.

The JT

The other subjects of the news