In some markets, mask stands are invited among the fruits and vegetables. Faced with the multiplicity of choices, the French are wondering. “Considering the trouble we had to have it, suddenly everyone has it, we wonder where it comes from”, comments a passerby. The repression of fraud is keeping watch. It carried out 5,673 checks during the month of May, and issued 177 warnings. To be sure of their effectiveness, they must bear the CE mark. There is also a certification for fabric masks, a red and blue “filtration guaranteed” logo.

However, the sale of unauthorized products is not prohibited. Dangerous? “An unapproved mask can still have the function of guaranteeing you against large projections, (…) on the other hand, that does not guarantee you to avoid the passage of the smallest aerosol”, explains Fréderic Dionnet, director of the CERTAM research institute. As for the visors, they do not protect against Covid-19.

