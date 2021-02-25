The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in Argentina, which according to the Government outlined in December to rank at the height of the central countries, was a “bubble” that was punctured in two months. Although with Sputnik-V it was possible to start immunizing the population before the end of the year, Russian gunpowder got wet earlier than desired: little of the 20 million doses planned for January and February finally landed in Ezeiza.

The first data is that Argentina is today in the 46th place of the world ranking in the proportion of inhabitants completely immunized. That is, those who have already received the two doses. Is he 0.59 percent of the population, according to data from John Hopkins University based on official information. Above are Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, Spain, Italy, Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, among others.

Virtually all the countries that managed to start vaccinating earlier today have a higher percentage of citizens than Argentina with the second dose applied. In absolute numbers, that group here is 265 thousand people. The equivalent of four football stadiums. The initial illusion of escaping a reality that affects the world: the global average of people who have received the two doses is today 0.58 percent.

The second data on deflation arises from this comparison: the position that Argentina occupies in the total of people with the two doses applied, 19 °, and of people inoculated in general, regardless of what dose it is. There it is located 25 ° with 746 thousand doses. The country is better positioned when the two doses are considered because for the nations that began to vaccinate later (such as Chile), enough time has not yet elapsed to apply the second.

The countries that have already surpassed ours and taken the lead in the number of first doses applied, despite having started their campaigns later, managed to gain access to a larger starting stock before kicking off. Argentina decided to start with the first 300 thousand doses. And so far they have arrived 1.2 million doses of Sputnik and 580 thousand of Covishield, to which is now added one million from China.

People over 80 with a turn waiting for their vaccine at the Racing headquarters. Photo: Andrés D’Elia

Of the remainder for the first quarter of the year, another similar batch of Covishield is expected for March and a new flight with Sputnik, although there the numbers are unknown. That gives a total of 3,160,000 effective vaccines, on a clearly more ambitious original forecast.

The third piece of information is that India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, is indebted to Russia as the manufacturer of Sputnik-V, due to bureaucratic delays in official approval. That is why all the doses that have arrived in Argentina so far have been orders issued directly from Moscow and prepared on Russian soil. When this situation normalizes, it is likely that the rhythm of arrivals will begin to regularize.

There is a fourth piece of information, the incidence of which is still not entirely clear, linked to a production problem that occurred at the Liomont laboratory, in Mexico, which is where AstraZeneca vaccines are packaged for Latin America.

Vaccination operation for teachers at Secondary School No. 2 in Ensenada. Photo: Mauricio Nievas

As he could confirm Clarion From sources in the pharmaceutical sector, a filter used in the process that ends with the filling of the vials – they contain the active principle of the vaccines – was missing. That delay, it seems, has been overcome. None of this was officially communicated, although other sources in the sector assure that doses for Argentina will not be compromised due to this situation: they would arrive between the end of March and the beginning of April.

In the meantime, good news crept in: at the same time as the problem with the vials in Mexico, AstraZeneca managed to achieve a second packing plant, in this case in the United States. This is where one of the batches of 6 million vaccines produced by MabXience in the Buenos Aires town of Garín ended up. In this way, time was gained for the laboratory to meet the agreed deadlines.

So far, MabXience has shipped the active ingredient in the Oxford vaccine equivalent to 18 million doses. For this week the departure of a new batch with another 6 million doses is calculated. Once packed, AstraZeneca will distribute from there to all of Latin America, except for Brazil.

A teacher before receiving her vaccine in Ensenada. Photo: Mauricio Nievas

While several countries that came after Argentina are now advancing in this health race to obtain the largest number of vaccines in the shortest possible time, it has joined the shock of Vacunagate, with which not only the bubble of promises has been devalued, but also the criteria of priority and equity. An evil that led to another worse. Now, the Government seeks to resume the initiative by having announced that with the million doses that come from China it seeks to vaccinate all teachers.

The fifth piece of information about this unhappy combo is, precisely, that the desperate impulse to regain the waterline upsets the criteria of the vaccination campaign set by the same Government in December: there are still health personnel without having even received the first dose. Promoting confusion with improvised marches and countermarches on such sensitive decisions does not seem the best way to heal the badly wounded national campaign.

$