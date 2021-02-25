The national government advances in the vaccination plan against the coronavirus of the personnel teaching and non-teaching of educational establishments based on the decision evaluated by the Federal Health Council (COFESA).

Teachers, non-teachers, managers and support staff of official educational institutions of any level who wish to be vaccinated can register from this Thursday on an online platform, in order to update the data to organize logistics.

The registry includes workers in the sector who wish to receive the vaccine from all over the country, except those of the provinces of Buenos Aires, San Luis and Tucumán that they should consult the sites that those jurisdictions have.

On the website of Argentina.gob.ar, where you have to enter as a first step, they announce that the process is not “taking a shift or making a reservation to get the vaccine.”

Mendoza schools are preparing for the start of the 2021 school year. Teachers who wish to do so may register to be vaccinated. Photo: Orlando Pelichotti / Los Andes

“When doses are available and vaccination schedule confirmed, you will receive a notification from the authorities in your jurisdiction“, reads the site where the registration was opened.

Once on the platform, those who wish to register must enter the district in which they serve and complete the form.

The objective of this registry is “to update and have the actual quantity information, location and labor insertion (modalities, levels, functions) of people who work in educational establishments, with a desire to be vaccinated, so that the health authorities can organize the distribution of vaccines throughout the country according to the demand expressed in the survey and the priorities agreed by the Federal Council of Education, “informed the Education portfolio through a statement.

According to the records of the last census of 2014 and data of 2019, the number of people who work in educational establishments throughout the country (in functions with and without teaching appointment) amounts to 1,458,084.

The figures will be disaggregated according to jurisdiction in order to program the federal logistics for the distribution of vaccines against Covid-19. In turn, within the jurisdictions, the number of personnel to be vaccinated in each of the priority groups, established by resolution of the Federal Council of Education.

First, management and leadership personnel will be vaccinated; supervision and inspection; teachers in front of students of Initial Level (includes maternal cycle), Primary Level, first cycle (1st, 2nd and 3rd grade) and Special Education.

Then it will be the turn of the teaching support staff; staff without teaching appointment but who work in educational establishments of compulsory education in different areas and services.

The third group of vaccination includes teachers compared to students of the second cycle of primary level and then of Secondary Level, Permanent Education for Young People and Adults at all levels and professional training instructors.

Finally, teachers and non-teachers from higher education institutes and universities will be vaccinated.

Source: Télam.