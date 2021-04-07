Vaccination of older adults against the coronavirus in Argentina not only comes slow, but in some cases additional problems appear: one of them is the one they have those over 70 who did not renew their DNI card.

In the province of Buenos Aires, registration for vaccination is done through the official Vacunate PBA app, which is downloaded to your cell phone.

At the time of registration, the app asks the user for the ID card processing number, without which shifts cannot be taken. The problem is that many older adults never renewed their DNI book because for them it’s not mandatory, and with this document they cannot take turns because it lacks the number of the procedure required by the application.

It is not reported that those who have the old DNI book, civic book or enrollment, They have to take their turn through the web, https://vacunate.ms.gba.gov.ar/. For this reason, for many older adults and their families the situation leads to frustration and more unforeseen procedures.

Ariel recounted what happened to her 72-year-old mother-in-law Rosa when she wanted to sign up for the vaccine. “We could not write it down. Every time we tried, the page demanded the management number and my mother-in-law, who never renewed the DNI, did not have it. We tried to write it down in various ways but it was impossible,” he says.

“We spent several weeks looking for a way to write it down and we couldn’t. So I looked at the official website and there we were able to enter and write it down. Because on the web they don’t ask for this information. But I always had the question of whether I really had the turn because we never received an email with the confirmation. He only had a screenshot of the official website saying that the process was finished. ”

Ariel tells that they spent a month trying to register her and that they just received the confirmation by email a few days ago. “Until that moment I was very uncertain because I didn’t know if my mother-in-law really had her turn or not. I was afraid she would lose it and do everything again.”

In the province of Buenos Aires, the elderly who did not renew their DNI they have to process the shift on the web, not in the app. In the city of Buenos Aires, where all requests for shifts are made at https://www.buenosaires.gob.ar/coronavirus/vacunacion-covid-19, also There is a “trick” to register the elderly without the DNI card.

When completing the form, in the field where it says “Type of identity document”, you have to uncheck ID card and select the type of document you have. If that documentation does not have the procedure number, as with the old forms, the system will automatically stop requesting it.

Clarín asked the National Registry of People how many older adults in the country have never renewed their DNI, but did not get a response. Antonio is one of those who make up that group. He lives in the Province and is 82 years old.

His niece Cecilia recounted all the journey they suffered so that she could finally have a turn. “We could not write it down because he asked us for the procedure or management number. And there was no way to solve it. Not between us, not by calling 148. We had to go to the National Registry of Persons to have his DNI renewed and take it to him , who has trouble moving. ”

Cecilia relates that they even took him to the Temperley field, where the vaccination center is, to be inoculated. “But he couldn’t get them vaccinated or registered. They spent an hour with local personnel trying to register him. They couldn’t solve it either, because they got the same error. There was no way to fix it. ”

Due to this inconvenience, Antonio’s daughter had to call the National Registry of Persons, where he was attended without a shift. “She had to leave her job, go find her father, who has mobility problems, and had to borrow a car from someone else to drive it. It was quite a hassle to write it down.”

Finally, after they gave him the new DNI, Antonio was able to sign up and you are waiting your turn to be vaccinated against Covid.

Another case is that of Inés Ferreira, who is 93 years old and lives in Ramos Mejía. Her family tried to register her for vaccination on the Vacunate page and they could not. “We were trying for ten days but there was no case. At first we thought it was a saturation problem. But it wasn’t that. Later we decided to We couldn’t write her down because she has a civic notebook. We called 148 where they told us that they could not help us, and they gave us an email from the Municipality of Matanza so that we could consult. There they told us the same thing, that they couldn’t help us because they only gave test results. So what we did was take a turn for him to give him the ID card, but they only gave us in mid-April. That was the last straw, “said Daniela, Inés’s granddaughter.

On Twitter, many users complained about the same thing. @Ernestafidelina wrote: “Please help !!! My dad is 85 years old, he never got a DNI card, so he doesn’t have a processing number. I can’t write it down to get vaccinated, I’ve been trying from day one, I already asked for help on many sides, I sent emails to http://vacunatepba.gba.gob.ar but they never responded “.

Another user, Maria Schmidt (@BochiSchmidt) posted on her account: “Harta, my mother-in-law has a DNI book that does not have a processing number. And they break the balls with that. 90 is going to comply. I’m going to have to do. “

