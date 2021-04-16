Keeping intermediate seats empty during a flight could decrease the exposure of airplane passengers to coronavirus by between 23% and 57%, according to researchers in a new study modeling how aerosolized viral particles spread through a simulated airplane cockpit.

“In terms of exposure, further apart is always better”Says Byron Jones, a mechanical engineer at Kansas State University and a co-author of the study. “It is verified in airplanes, it is verified in cinemas, it is verified in restaurants, it is verified everywhere”.

However, this study may have overestimated the benefits of free intermediate seats because did not take into account the use of masks by passengers.

“It’s important that we know how aerosols spread on airplanes,” says Joseph Allen, a ventilation expert at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study. He added: “I am amazed that this analysis is being released now, making a great statement that middle seats should remain unoccupied as a risk reduction approach, when the model did not include the incidence of masking. We know that the use of masks is the most effective measure to reduce respiratory aerosol emissions”.

Although several scientists have documented several cases of coronavirus transmission in air transport, aircraft cabins are often low-risk environments because they generally have excellent ventilation and air filtration.

Still, concerns have been raised about the risk of air travel since the pandemic began, as airplanes are confined environments and full passenger flights make social distancing impossible. As a precautionary measure, some airlines started keeping adjoining seats empty.

Fewer passengers, more distance

The new work, published last Wednesday, April 14 in the epidemiological journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (Weekly report on morbidity and mortality), is based on data obtained at Kansas State University in 2017.

For that study, the researchers they sprayed a harmless virus in an aerosol on two simulated airplane cabins (One was a five-row section of an actual single-aisle aircraft; the other was a reproduction of a wide-body, double-aisle aircraft.) From there, the researchers analyzed how the virus spread through each cabin.

For the new study, researchers from the State of Kansas and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used data from 2017 to model how passenger exposure to an airborne virus would change if all intermediate seats remained empty in a 20-row single-aisle booth.

Regardless of the effectiveness of the masks, leaving the middle seats free could reduce exposure to the virus by up to 57%,

Depending on the modeling approach and the specific parameters they used, keep the middle seats unoccupied reduced the total exposure experienced by simulation passengers by 23% to 57%, compared to a fully occupied flight.

“Some airlines have been dealing with an empty seat policy and this study supports the efficacy of that provision in the context of other measures that are in effect, ”a CDC spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Such risk reduction is due to increased distance between a contagious passenger and others, as well as the reduction in the total number of people in the cabin, which in itself reduces the chances of infected passengers on board.

Chinstraps always on board.

Chinstraps, the safest measure

Laboratory experiments on the spread of the virus in aircraft cabins were carried out several years before the current pandemic began and did not take into account any protection that the use of masks might provide.

The employment of protection masks reduce the amount of viruses that infectious passengers emit into the cabin air and would probably reduce the comparative advantage of leaving the middle seats unoccupiedAllen observes.

Dr. Byron Jones agrees with him, commenting that “in general terms, I would say that the use of masks would make this effect much less pronounced”. It also points out that just being exposed to the virus does not mean that someone will be infected with it.

“It is not yet known to what extent reducing exposure could decrease the risk of transmission,” says the CDC spokesperson.

Cost-benefit analysis is difficult for airlines. But from a health point of view it would be useful to keep the middle seats empty, as it would provide a buffer between an infectious person and others who are nearbyaccording to Alex Huffman, a University of Denver aerosol scientist who was not involved in the study. “Distance is important, both for aerosols and for microdroplets,” he says.

