France now performs one million tests per week. This raises the question of the problem of laboratory congestion, but also of the staggering cost for social security. Journalist Frédérique Prabonnaud was on the 20 Hours set to discuss the cost of the tests. “This screening is 100% supported. You can do as many tests as you want, you don’t pay anything “, she clarified.

“It is the health insurance which will reimburse the laboratory 54 euros for the PCR analysis, but that is the price of the technical act. We must add the price of the sample, 9.60 euros, and other costs paid to the laboratories“, added the journalist on the set of the 20 Hours. In total, an all-inclusive test costs around 74 euros. For social security, on the basis of one million tests per month, the cost is estimated at 300 million d ‘euros.

The JT

The other subjects of the news