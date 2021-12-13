Coronavirus How long will the corona epidemic last? Two experts gave their assessments and they talk about the years

Experts from hospital districts estimate that the corona epidemic will continue in Finland for some years to come. Vaccine coverage and how the virus is transformed have the most significant impact on the course of the epidemic.

Coronary pandemic was not initially believed to last for half a year. Now it has been almost two years and there is no end in sight.

The goal is to get back to normal: that we may have coronary heart disease, which can occasionally cause serious infections, but the disease doesn’t have to be treated any worse than the flu.

“I believe that it has come as a surprise throughout Finland how long this has been going on and that the uncertainty continues,” says the chief medical officer. Mikko Pietilä About the hospital district of Southwest Finland.

“There are a lot of uncertainties, but it seems pretty clear that this could become a chronic scourge for up to a few more years.”

Helsinki and the management team of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) calculated a couple of months ago that the current vaccination coverage would take another 4-5 years to bring the corona epidemic to an end.

“The calculation is based on the fact that in the first year, 3 to 4 percent had the disease and we had 30 percent of the total population without vaccination protection if children are included,” says Husin, director of diagnostics. Lasse Lehtonen.

More than 20 percent of those over 12 are still unvaccinated. According to Lehtonen, a large number of them will suffer from coronary heart disease, as immunity can only be gained either by getting it or by getting vaccinated. Not everyone is likely to get vaccinated, even if it is possible.

Southwest Finland in the hospital district, the incidence among unvaccinated is more than 800 infections per 100,000 population and every two weeks.

“In other words, 0.8 percent of the population falls ill in two weeks,” says Mikko Pietilä.

By that amount, that would mean that only 20 percent of those unvaccinated within a year, he calculates. If it is assumed that every unvaccinated person becomes ill at some point, it would take five years for the whole group to go through the disease.

“With that roughly simplified logic, it will be a long time before this is over.”

On Saturday, Minna Huusko was in front of customers at the door of the Music Hall. He checked the corona passes of those arriving for the Christmas Magic concert.

Southwest Finland There are more than 40,000 completely unvaccinated people over the age of 12 in the hospital district, Pietilä says.

“It’s critical for the hospital workload whether these people get vaccinated or end up getting the disease.”

According to Pietilä, it is known that 3–5 per cent of those affected are hospitalized. If all non-vaccinated patients become ill, 5% of the 40,000 would be 2,000 hospitalization patients. Such a large number of starting hospital stays would be considerable.

“For comparison: so far, less than 600 hospital stays have started in our area since the beginning of the epidemic,” says Pietilä.

It should therefore be possible to further increase vaccine coverage.

“ “For the epidemic to begin to subside, vaccination coverage should be over 90 percent and the infectivity rate permanently below 1.”

Pietilän According to the residents of the hospital district he represents, they have excelled in taking vaccines last week: at that time, as many as 1,700 people in the area received their first vaccine.

This corresponds to about four percent of those not vaccinated in the area. Although vaccinated patients are hospitalized, vaccination potentially reduces the number of hospital stays still to begin by almost the same proportion, 70 cycles. According to Pietilä, this is of great importance for the burden on healthcare.

Pietilä believes that most of the increase in the number of people taking the vaccine is due to the restrictions that have come into force in the region, which are best released by vaccination.

“The next biggest reason, I think, may be that people have noticed that this isn’t over yet and that the risk is still there.”

On Saturday, visitors to the market were checked for corona passports in Helsinki.

Also According to Lasse Lehtonen, vaccinations are the only realistic way to keep the burden of disease low and ultimately suppress the disease.

“As has been the case with tuberculosis, for example: the bacterium that causes it has not disappeared, it is no longer causing an epidemic in Finland.”

According to Lehtonen, there are many unpredictable factors involved in the spread of corona, but vaccination coverage is one of the things that can be influenced.

“For the epidemic to begin to subside, vaccination coverage should be over 90 percent and the infectivity rate permanently below 1.”

Although it is known that vaccinations do not completely prevent infections, the reducing effect is significant, according to Lehtonen.

From Israel however, there is evidence that even after the third vaccine, immunity would last for only a few months in some cases, Lehtonen says.

“We are very sensitive to a situation where vaccines should be renewed once a year, for example.”

Lehtonen estimates that booster doses will have to be taken for at least the next three or four years. He still does not believe that coroner vaccinations would remain a permanent practice for non-perceived risk groups.

“After each round of vaccination, we see how long immunity lasts. And on the other hand, vaccines are also evolving all the time. So I’m not hopeless about them. ”

Heidi Sovelius waved to a six-year-old Emma on a carousel ride at Tuomaa Market in Helsinki on Saturday.

In health care according to Lehtonen, is not sufficiently prepared for the treatment of coronary heart disease. Hospital beds have been reduced in Finland for years. According to Lehtonen, the corona epidemic has placed new demands on the need for hospital care.

“The same things should be taken care of as before and in addition, the coronavirus is still on,” he says.

“I’ve already asked in the past about social reform whether society really wants to relocate hospital capacity somewhere right now.”

“ There may also be such luck that the delta transformation disappears because the omikron takes up space from it.

Uncertainty and new variants of the coronavirus also cause fear, according to Lehtonen. The latest threat is now a self-contained variant.

If the variant circumvents the vaccination protection and is still able to cause a similar disease as the previous virus variants, there will be problems in Finland in the spring and restrictions will probably have to be maintained.

“Of course, the virus can also change in a milder direction, as is often the case in the long term, when it does not pose a threat.”

Pietilän according to omicron, it is currently known that the variant mainly causes a milder disease than the delta variant but is about 40 percent more susceptible.

According to him, there can also be such luck that the delta disappears because the omikron takes up space from it.

“If, on the other hand, omicro causes the same amount of serious disease as delta, we’re in trouble because it’s more contagious.”

In the worst case scenario, therefore, the pace of incoming hospital stays would accelerate further.

“ Even in the best case, the pandemic will continue for about two more years, Pietilä estimates.

Pietilä sees the future so that, at best, the coronary pandemic will continue for about two more years, making them quite difficult years. There are many people who become ill, and restrictions, masks and teleworking sometimes have to be resorted to to control the disease.

“If it takes another 4-5 years, the load per year will be somewhat less, but the problems will last longer,” Pietilä speculated.

According to him, the difficulty of the equation is that it is impossible to assess the effect of the new variants and how long the protection will be for those who have already been ill and vaccinated.

“There should be a pretty special crystal ball to be able to judge these things with certainty.”