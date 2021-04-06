Coronavirus How is your restaurant? HS is looking for information about the situation of restaurants in the Helsinki metropolitan area

Corona time with its limitations has pushed restaurants cramped. HS is now looking for information on the situation of restaurants in the Helsinki metropolitan area through a survey. The survey is specifically targeted at restaurant owners and employees.

How have your restaurant survived the shadow of the corona crisis? And what does the future look like now? If the whole restaurant is in danger of running out, is there still something to be done?

Answer the survey using the form below or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]