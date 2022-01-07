Coronavirus How is it possible that every second adult may develop prolonged coronary heart disease? Professor Emeritus explains

On Friday, the expert group presented its first domestic consensus view on protracted coronary heart disease. It is believed that every second adult can develop prolonged coronary heart disease. How is it possible?

Social- Expert Group on Long-Term Covid-19 Disease Presented by Expert Group on Ministry of Health and Health (STM) on Friday.

The working group has drawn up the first domestic consensus view on the subject. The group completed its vision on the last day of December and presented it to STM on Wednesday. On Friday, the group presented the findings at a press conference at STM.

Read more: STM’s expert group: Corona can occur in every other adult for a long time – HS followed the press conference

Based on numerous international studies, the group estimates that long-term illness can occur in about one in two adults. The proportion sounds great.

Such a large proportion is possible, assures the professor emeritus of neurology Risto O. Roine From the University of Turku. He is also the chair of the expert group.

“The view is based on hundreds of international studies that have looked at a total of millions of patients.”

“ The study data highlight hospitalized patients.

Studies in the selection, the group has emphasized the latest and greatest, progressive or prospective studies. In addition, the group has emphasized research published in top newspapers, Roine says. Some are pre-publications and some are peer-reviewed.

“Our team of experts has started from the premise that when there is no domestic research data yet, we have no reason to question high-quality research from other Western countries,” Roine says.

Although there are uncertainties in the figures, Roine says it can be relied upon that a significant proportion of patients, or at least several tens of percent of adults with coronary heart disease, will experience symptoms of prolonged coronary heart disease.

Professor Emeritus of Neurology Risto O. Roine from the University of Turku.

Roine also admits that the study data highlights hospitalized patients because they have been examined more than those at home.

“In hospital patients, symptoms are consistently prolonged in more than half and in less than half of those treated at home.”

For example, 90% of the adults treated in the intensive care unit of the Meilahti Hospital in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District had long-term symptoms lasting more than six months. However, in the case of post-intensive care symptoms, there is often uncertainty about which symptoms are due to intensive care and which are due to coronary heart disease.

Expert group is based on the WHO definition of chronic coronary heart disease. It reads as follows:

The disease usually occurs within three months of infection in people who have had a probable or confirmed sars-cov-2 infection. The symptoms of the disease last for at least two months and interfere with daily activities. Symptoms cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

By definition, common symptoms in adults include, in particular, fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive impairment, as well as many other symptoms that interfere with daily activities. Symptoms may begin or continue only after an acute illness. Symptoms may also wave or recur over time.

“ The assessment does not take into account the severity of the symptoms of adult chronic coronary heart disease.

In a statement it is said that the Working Party considers it important that, in addition to this definition, a long-term disease could be classified in the future on the basis of the severity of the symptoms.

The group recommends that the division be made into mild, moderate, and severe disease.

“However, our group believes that a patient with an olfactory disorder and a patient who is incapacitated due to 20 symptoms should not be placed in the same basket. There are various books on symptoms in between, ”says Roine.

He admits that the group’s conclusion thus, it does not take into account how severe the symptoms of adult chronic coronary heart disease are.

“In the studies, people reported the persistence of symptoms and not their severity. It is not yet completely reliable whether many of the disadvantages are severe. ”

Based on the results of international research, he estimates that there are tens of thousands of patients with prolonged symptoms and at least a few thousand patients with severe symptoms in Finland.

Global support results show that vaccinations significantly reduce the risk of long-term symptoms.

There are others there are problems. According to Roine, many studies currently make it difficult to understand the symptoms of prolonged coronary heart disease in each subject.

“Most of the studies reviewed are based on subjective symptoms. The symptoms of a long-term corona should be better ascertained: for example, measuring pulse and mental performance are objective measures. ”

Cheerful the news in the report is that vaccinations significantly reduce the risk of long-term symptom: according to a British study, by half, in the light of U.S. data, up to a ninth.

The likelihood of developing long-term symptoms was reduced even in cases where the vaccine was given only after exposure to the coronavirus.

The results were also reassuring in terms of prolonged coronary heart disease in children, says Professor of Pediatrics and Experimental Immunology, who has contributed especially to the section on vaccinations and children, and director of the Vaccine Research Center at the University of Tampere. Mika Rämet.

Approximately fifteen studies were found in children, one-third of which included control groups. According to the highest quality studies, prolonged symptoms occurred in 1 to 2% of those confirmed to be infected. In addition, symptoms resolved more rapidly in children than in adults.

“The better the study, the lower the proportion of people with prolonged symptoms.”

So far, this view has hardly changed since last fall.

Read more: What is the threat to children with prolonged coronary heart disease? Doctors are now more concerned about diseases caused by other viruses

Rämet points out that already 80,000 people under the age of 20 have been diagnosed with coronary infection in Finland.

“Still, no long-term symptoms of the tsunami in children are visible.”

The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) appeared last fall report reported that by the end of October, a total of only eight people under the age of 16 had been examined in specialist care due to prolonged symptoms of coronary heart disease.

It is clear from the end of the group’s statement that the group did not agree on everything, but that some of the points were adopted by a “majority”.

Not everyone in the working group was also happy with the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) used the report as a justification for calling for a children’s distance school.

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician and Professor of Pediatrics Terhi Tapiainen announced on Twitter that she had participated in the group’s work as a pediatric expert and that she had written the text. However, he refused to use the report as a basis for children’s distance school.

“At no point have I come up with the view that the research evidence suggests that children should therefore stay in a distance school. I support vaccinations, ”Tapiainen tweeted.