Coronavirus How is Finland’s interest rate strategy updated? THL and STM report on the corona situation, live broadcast at 10 a.m.

The new goals of the strategy include stabilizing society as openly as possible, the government’s coronation ministerial group said on Wednesday.

Finland the coronavirus strategy is being updated. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) was reported to have prepared an update of the strategy in early February, but it has not yet been announced.

More information is expected on Thursday, when STM and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will hold their weekly progress report on the corona situation. HS shows the event starting at 10am live.

Included in the press conference are Kirsi Varhila and Strategy Director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki From STM and director Mika Salminen From THL.

In addition, questions will be answered by the department head Taneli Puumalainen From STM.

To normal The disease and vaccination situation is being discussed, but STM has also stated that it will provide an overview of current corona measures and strategy updates.

The government’s corona ministerial group said on Wednesday it was discussing an update to the so-called hybrid strategy for corona care. The government is expected to issue a decision-in-principle on the strategy at its plenary session on Thursday.

According to the group of ministers, the new goals are to stabilize society as openly as possible, to support aftercare and reconstruction, and to prepare for the continuation of the pandemic.

In addition, it was reported on Wednesday that the nationwide telework recommendation will end at the end of February.