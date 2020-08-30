Two weeks after the start of the school year, some German schoolchildren have still not gotten used to the mask. It is compulsory everywhere, all the time at their college near Düsseldorf. In Germany, no national protocol, each region defines its own rules. The constraints are the strongest in this region: disinfection of the hands at each entry into class and only one exception to the wearing of a mask to drink water, in the hallway.



It is also not easy for the English teacher to exercise, who does not have to wear protection. “If the children speak with the mask on, I cannot judge the pronunciation well, I can correct the grammar, but the pronunciation is very difficult”, explains Sarah Martens. So some German regions are more flexible, such as Berlin, where the mask is compulsory only in the corridors.