Coronavirus How does Finland spend its second coronation holiday in restaurants? There are plenty of advance bookings for May Day lunches, but the nightclubs of the big restaurant companies stay closed

Nationwide restaurant companies are happy with the enthusiasm of the people, but are expecting a business-friendly May Day.

Finns have to celebrate May Day for the second time in the shadow of a coronavirus pandemic. While last year’s recent pandemic period and exceptional circumstances took over traditional ways of wandering, there is a slightly better chance of them this spring.

While partying at the club is possible this year, restrictions affect where it takes place. May Day is also celebrated this year in restaurants, but not on a full scale. For example, in the southern part of Finland, drinking ends at 5 pm, while in the eastern and northern provinces, drinking only ends at 10 pm.

General restaurant restrictions set by the Government apply throughout Finland. In accordance with the restrictions that came on Friday, restaurants must take care of informing customers and ensuring hygiene. Although the restrictions on the number of customer seats only apply indoors, there is also a seating area for each customer on the outdoor terraces.

CEO of Noho Partners, a nationwide restaurant company Aku Vikström says he was positively surprised by people’s May Day zeal.

“It has surprised us that we have received a lot of bookings a week. Our so-called more traditional food restaurants, such as Helsinki’s Savoy and Elite, have been fully booked for a while. We have noticed that there has been a rapid change in people’s moods to a certain kind of optimism about freedom. ”

Vikström says that there is still room for advance bookings in the restaurants, even though their occupancy rate is increasing.

“It looks good in terms of capacity constraints. Loyal customers, who usually maintain their May Day tradition, have booked their place a year in advance. Now, however, due to the closure of restaurants, old reservations have been discharged. That is why we have already received reservations from new customers, who may not have been able to accommodate previous May Day due to the congestion, ”he says.

Also SOK’s chain manager for tourism and catering Harri Ojanperä says the enthusiasm of the people is clearly visible.

“It looks like that lunch time is going to be exceptionally popular. There will certainly be such a pent-up demand for May Day lunch, because then you can get to the restaurants, ”Ojanperä says.

However, both chains are also considering possible side effects. When the comma comes earlier, people continue to celebrate from the restaurant elsewhere.

“I think May Day will appear divisive. The restaurants will be closed relatively early, so I guess there will be all kinds of hustle and bustle sequels on May Day night. In other words, there is certainly an opportunity for side effects in this way, ”Ojanperä estimates.

Turnover restaurant companies don’t expect a big plus sign from May Day. The companies estimate that the restrictions will cut turnover in half from normal freedom and make it weaker.

“The most important thing for us is to offer the opportunity to celebrate safely when the opportunity arises. I think there is quite good traffic in the permit, which of course is already halved due to restrictions, ”Nohon Vikström reflects.

Noho Partners strives to keep its restaurant open during the holidays, for two reasons in particular.

“We want to get our staff to work, which is a great thing in itself. However, May Day is a day for family and friends to gather. That is why it is good for us to keep the restaurants open. We hope this will cheer up both our customers and our staff, ”says Vikström.

SOK also has to keep a significant number of its restaurants closed while many of them live in the evening.

“If we have to close restaurants in the afternoon and stop drinking, it is not worth opening them for one day,” Ojanperä says.

Its instead, the companies ’nightclubs are not yet open until even in areas where liquor is allowed until 10 p.m. According to Nohon Vikström, their business model is based specifically on night time, and therefore limited drinking time is not yet possible.

“We expect suitable opening hours to be possible for them,” he sums up.

SOK’s Ojanperä is on the same line.

“In areas where drinks continue until 10pm, we keep certain of our restaurants open. We don’t have that many night restaurants now, but they also stay closed. ”