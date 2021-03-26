Coronavirus How does a movement restriction affect infections – or what if it were continued like this? The modelers calculated the consequences of the choices

The modelers calculated how the epidemic could progress in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts as a result of different operating methods.

How would restrictions on movement proposed by the government affect infections? And what happens if restrictions are not tightened?

The modeling group of the National Institute for Health and Welfare has calculated how the epidemic could progress in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) as a result of different practices.

Three options have been selected for review. In the first scenario, the additional restrictions set for March would be lifted at the end of the month. The second option would continue as it is now. The third would also introduce restrictions on movement proposed by the government.

The consequences of the choices are dramatically different. If the current level of restriction continues, more than 71,000 new cases of corona would accumulate in the Hus area during March – June, of which about 3,000 would lead to hospitalization and 400 to intensive care.

With current restrictions, there would be more than 200 deaths. However, the number is lower than last fall because a large proportion of the most vulnerable groups have already been vaccinated.

If movement restrictions succeeded in reducing people-to-people contacts by a quarter for six weeks, the reduction in infections would be reduced by tens of thousands and hospital stays would be reduced by a thousand.

The scenarios are presented in a draft bill published by the Prime Minister’s Office and described here accordingly.

March in the early part of the year, high schools in the Hus area were ordered for distance education, restaurants were closed, and other minor extensions were made under new sections of the Communicable Diseases Act. The impact of additional measures on the infectivity rate is estimated by modelers at 10 percent.

The closure of restaurants and the distance learning of secondary schools were originally imposed until 28 March. If they were actually dismantled at the end of March, the result would be a fairly rapid increase in the number of cases and the culmination of the epidemic in mid-May. Then there would be 1,200 new cases per day in the Hus area.

In the summer, the epidemic would begin to decline due to the combined effect of increased population immunity, vaccinations, and the season.

The calculations take into account the progress of vaccinations and seasonal variation, which reduces respiratory infections in summer. Summer also seems to affect the coronavirus. The magnitude of the effect is certainly not known, but in modeling it has been estimated at 25%.

In the second scenario would continue with the current limitations until the end of May. The current model will also lead to an accelerating increase in the epidemic, unless existing restrictions succeed in pushing the infectivity rate below one.

So far this has not been the case. According to data reported on Thursday, the infectivity rate is still 1-1.15.

In addition, the share of the more infectious British variant in the virus strain is expected to increase to 100% in late spring, which will increase the infectivity rate. This has also been taken into account in the calculations.

The epidemic would peak in early May, and the epidemic would subside in June-July.

In the third in this scenario, the movement restrictions proposed by the government will take effect at the end of March.

According to information gathered from infection tracing, 20-30% of infections now occur in private social meetings and transactions in leisure time. Restrictions on movement are intended to prevent all non-essential encounters.

The modeling has assumed that movement restrictions would reduce contacts by a quarter. That would be enough to put the infectivity rate below one. When each infected person infects an average of less than one person, the epidemic begins to shrink.

If movement restrictions are removed after three weeks and the number of contacts increases, the number of infections will start to increase again before the summer and vaccinations subside them.

If the restrictions are extended for six weeks, the infection spike will no longer be able to rise until the restraining effect of vaccinations and summer.

Modelers calculate that a total of three weeks of movement restrictions could prevent 11,000 infections from occurring if we continue until the end of May with the current restrictions. Additional restrictions of six weeks would prevent 29,000 infections.

Hospitalization periods would be prevented by six-week restrictions of 1,100, intensive care periods of 150, and deaths of 75.