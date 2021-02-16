No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus How does a corona epidemic affect your family’s winter vacation? Answer the HS questionnaire

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 16, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Has your child been quarantined? Did the already purchased trip go past your mouth? HS collects information about winter holidays from its readers.

16.2. 13:07

The metropolitan area schools are celebrating winter holidays next week. However, holiday plans may currently be overshadowed by the corona epidemic: more than 2,000 people from kindergartens, schools and colleges in the metropolitan area are currently quarantined, according to more recent data.

Cases of the viral virus have also begun to emerge in schools. In the case of a modified virus, those exposed are more likely to be quarantined.

HS is now asking its readers how quarantines or other problems caused by the corona epidemic affect families ’winter holidays. We are looking for answers, especially from the metropolitan area. Answer the survey below or send an email to [email protected]

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.