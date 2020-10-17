The government keeps repeating it: many Covid-19 contaminations occur within the family. As the All Saints holidays begin, Friday October 16, many French people hesitate to leave. “We have to be careful but we try to live normally“, testifies a woman who is about to leave.”Yes, we asked ourselves the question but we still wanted to leave“, adds a young man.

Others have organized themselves to carry out screening before departure. Alexandra de Varax, 26, plans to visit her grandparents but does not want to take any risks. “They are quite old so even keeping the barrier gestures […] I prefer that there is no problem. If I have it, it is unthinkable that I would go see them“, she says.