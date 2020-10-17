The government keeps repeating it: many Covid-19 contaminations occur within the family. While the All Saints holidays begin, Friday evening October 16, many French people are reluctant to move. “We have to be careful but we try to live normally“, testifies a woman who is about to leave.”Yes, we asked ourselves the question but we still wanted to leave“, adds a young man.

Others have organized themselves to carry out screening before departure. 26-year-old Alexandra de Varax plans to visit her grandparents, but doesn’t want to take any chances. “They are quite old, therefore, even keeping the barrier gestures […], I prefer that there is no problem. If I have Covid-19, it is unthinkable that I will go and see them“, she says.

The JT

The other subjects of the news