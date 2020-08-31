To help parents reassure their schoolchildren before the start of the school year, franceinfo has gathered advice from child specialists.

Back to school 2020 will be like no other. Strict health protocol, wearing a mask compulsory for all adults and students from 11 years old … The lives of children and teachers are in turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While going back to school is usually already a source of stress for some, the health crisis can make the situation worse. Franceinfo sought advice from children’s specialists on how to talk to the youngest about this particular return to class.

Limit yourself to children’s questions (so as not to create new fears)

“We must answer the child’s questions and not go beyond”, insists Claudine Nemausat, school doctor in Montpellier (Hérault) and secretary general of the National Union of School Doctors. For her, addressing questions that the child has not yet formulated or thought about can generate additional anxiety.

“Starting from the questions brought by the child is essential”, agrees Pierre Delion, child psychiatrist and professor emeritus of universities. “The adult speaks for nothing if he arrives with questions that the child has not yet asked”, he adds.

We must inform the child of the novelties of the start of the school year because that is what we owe him, but we have to wait until he asks questions, it is much more effective.Pierre Delion, child psychiatristto franceinfo

“From 3 or 4 years old, when the child begins to draw or tell stories, we can use these means to speak, continues the author of the book Child development explained to today’s children (Erès editions). The parent can, for example, suggest ‘if you want, we will draw together something that represents the virus’. At that moment, the child tells himself that the adult is getting to his level. “ All this should promote an exchange “bilateral” or “listening must come first” and where the adult’s answers should be as clear as possible.

Communicate your uncertainties (because the situation can evolve unexpectedly)

“I always tell parents not to lie to children”, says Fabienne Kochert, president of the French Association for Ambulatory Pediatrics (Afpa).

Parents can tell the truth, which is that we are in a health crisis that is not over, but everyone is working to find solutions.Fabienne Kochert, pediatricianto franceinfo

Pierre Delion advises parents not to hide “that they are in uncertainty” as to the development of the situation. According to him, while adapting the words according to the age of the children, the latter “can fully understand the concept of uncertainty”, the fact that “we are facing something totally new” and “that what we thought at the beginning has changed a lot”. According to this specialist, this can make children understand that they “must submit to what adults offer, knowing that what they offer is arguably the best”. He adds : “The child then goes into a state of alert, of reasonable concern.”

On the upcoming calendar and possible twists and turns, Pierre Delion recommends saying that “as we do not know, for the moment, we must follow the recommendations, the barrier gestures. The situation will change as soon as possible”, emphasizing these last three words.

It is necessary, according to Fabienne Kochert, to explain to the children that the re-entry takes place in a “period particular, but that everything is done so that the school continues and that we avoid a new confinement “.

Claudine Nemausat recommends recalling that“at school, as in normal life, you have to wash your hands often, not kiss too much like before, and adults will wear masks”. “This, they live it and see it already in the daily newspaper, in the street, the stores, or when they go to see their grandparents”, she comments.

Be reassuring (speaking of advances in science, of the low level of danger of the disease for children)

“Children can be reassured if we tell them that we do not know everything but that the adults are mobilized”, adds Pierre Delion. “We can explain to them that doctors and researchers all over the world are working and learning more about the virus, but that as long as we do not have a vaccine, we will not be rid of “, illustrates Fabienne Kochert. For her, “children must feel protected by their parents, teachers and all the rest of society”.

The pediatrician also invites parents to remind children that“they are not the targets of this virus”, that adults are more likely to be seriously ill, even if “we do not yet know very well why”. “It’s important to repeat it because in recent months, the rare times that there have been deaths of children, especially after cases of Kawasaki syndrome, the 24-hour news channels only talked about that”, she adds.

Dispel your own anxieties (so as not to transmit them)

A commonplace claims that children are like sponges that absorb emotions from those around them, especially fear. “Anxiety is the most contagious disease of childhood”, confirms Pierre Delion. “Children are sensitive to the concerns of the adults around them”, also supports Fabienne Kochert. Without paying attention, parents can easily spread their fears.

Thus, according to Pierre Delion, if a parent is anxious because of the health crisis, it is better for the other parent or a less stressed loved one to address the children and answer their questions. The child psychiatrist also advises parents to talk about their possible anxieties in order to transform them. “They can discuss it among themselves, with family, friends or neighbors they like, between adults”, he explains.

To speak calmly to children, parents must already be reassured. However, during the deconfinement and return to class on June 22, Fabienne Kochert recounts having faced many worried parents who did not want to put their children back to school. “We must explain to parents that the epidemic is a lasting situation, that children are not at risk and that their educational needs and their needs for interactions must be met”, underlines the pediatrician, who notes that parents are often more worried than children.