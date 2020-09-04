There are not yet any checks by the health authorities before these products are placed on the market. For now, we have to rely on the seriousness of the manufacturers who sell them.

Whether it is hydroalcoholic gel or household products that you use to clean your desk at work or your doorknobs at home, no product has an official label that guarantees its effectiveness against Covid-19. The High Council of Public Health is satisfied with “recommendations”: a gel must contain at least 65% ethanol to kill the virus. For surface cleaners, the authorities advise buying products that meet the anti-virus standard, signaled by the EN14476 label. The labels should therefore be read carefully.

Difficult to navigate when you are not a scientist. In hospitals, clinics, all settings where we are treated, products are rigorously selected to be effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses. Health establishments are able to decipher the report of the laboratory that tested the products to know if the promise is kept.

But not everyone has these means. To clean surfaces, we can also keep it simple. “Cleaning with soap and water will already be a good measure, assures Bruno Grandbastien, president of the French Society of Hospital Hygiene. Disinfect with a product as simple as bleach used at the classic dilution, the one you use at home, in your kitchen or in your bathroom, will also be very effective. “

You can therefore clean your office and your home with simple disinfectants, since we now know that the coronavirus is quite fragile on surfaces. Within two years, hydroalcoholic gels and bleach-based products will be checked before being marketed, so we will be sure and certain of their effectiveness.