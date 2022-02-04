Coronavirus How can interest rate restrictions be permanently overcome? There is a special feature in Finnish healthcare that makes restrictions sensitive

Experts are proposing to improve the capacity of the health care, including the training of employees for a number of tasks and a back-up hospital that will change its operations if necessary.

Omicronepidemia the peak in southern Finland seems to be over, and the number of patients in hospitals is declining. In the future, increased contact, loss of immunity, and new variants may still bring waves of disease.

Directors of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahauta and Mika Salminen wrote HS on Wednesday In the Guest Pen columnthat restrictions on everyday life and fundamental rights should only be used in an emergency. In order to eliminate the need for them, the carrying capacity of health care should be strengthened.

In Finland, hospital capacity has threatened to be exceeded with much smaller numbers of patients than many European countries have treated in proportion to their population. The reason is that there are few hospital and intensive care places in Finland by European standards.

Read more: Finland’s medical care capacity threatens to be exceeded with smaller numbers of patients than in many other countries – and there are no hospital beds or facilities as a bottleneck

THL has recalled the need to strengthen health care in its statements since the end of last year. The new disease is an addition to the former disease burden, and other ailments should not be left untreated so that the care debt swells.

How, then, could the carrying capacity be improved? HS asked three experts: the medical manager of the emergency department of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) From Eero HirvensaloFrom the Director of the Finnish Intensive Care Coordination Office From Matti Reinikainen as well as from a professor of health research Ilmo from Keskimäki.

Hirvensalo says public health care was already on the verge before the pandemic whether queues for care remained under control. No capacity has been calculated for the new widespread disease.

In the event of new waves, some sort of production surplus or mechanism should now be created, with which capacity can be expanded quickly, Hirvensalo says.

During the corona crisis, Eero Hirvensalo has been responsible for the placement of corona patients and the adequacy of human resources in Hus.

According to Hirvensalo, when the self-chronic wave congested hospitals in the Helsinki metropolitan area, crucial help was received from Herttoniemi Hospital, which was opened for coronary patients and set up in cooperation with the municipalities.

With the help of Herttoniemi, it has been possible to relieve congestion from primary care departments and transfer patients to follow-up care from specialist care. This frees up space for new seriously ill patients. The hospital will continue with these prospects at least until March.

According to Hirvensalo, Hus could consider preparing for a sudden increase in the number of patients in the future by taking a suitable facility for a new type of emergency use, for example the part of Töölö Hospital that will be vacated in the spring of 2023. The current operations will move from Töölö Hospital to the new Bridge Hospital in Meilahti.

In quiet times, a new kind of emergency hospital could dismantle surgical queues and act as an emergency room, and in the event of a crisis, treat patients in need of immediate help, such as coronary events.

Pandemian There have been particular fears in health care about running out of intensive care units.

Hus decided to increase the number of places in its hospitals by about 15 by the end of next year. However, the problem is the shortage of competent staff in intensive care.

According to Hirvensalo and other experts interviewed, the shortage would be alleviated by training the staff of the operating wards for intensive care tasks.

Matti Reinikainen, Director of the Intensive Care Coordinating Office and Professor of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care at the University of Eastern Finland, estimates that in-service training is possible and useful.

According to Reinikainen, super experts trained for several tasks should be valued with a salary increase. They would also bring more flexibility to departmental operations in normal times.

Reinikainen has experience of this. When the swine flu threatened in 2009, the North Karelia Central Hospital successfully trained nursing home nurses for intensive care tasks and vice versa.

Matti Reinikainen

In protracted In the crisis, the movement of workers from one place to another is still, according to Reinikainen, a continuation of the cover of fools. When nurses switch to power, surgical patients go untreated and the care debt swells.

On the other hand, it does not make sense to hire a crowd for security who would otherwise be an empty pledge.

According to Reinikainen, the reserve could be created sustainably by increasing in-service training for all. Even now, for example, staff are offered resuscitation training, but it is difficult for employees to resign during the course.

Staff could be scaled so that there is a certain percentage of staff in training at all times. On bad days, this extra resource brings a variety of knowledgeable extra power to all kinds of tasks.

By far the biggest problem with carrying capacity at the moment is that no skilled nursing staff can be found in all open spaces.

The number of coronary patients in the Hus area is declining, so according to Hirvensalo, hospitals would already be able to better treat even non-urgent patients if they had not run into a severe shortage of staff.

“If all the vacancies were filled, it would not be a problem to implement elective as well [suunniteltua, kiireetöntä] activities. The most fatal thing is that we don’t have enough staff. ”

There was a shortage even before Korona. The pandemic has exacerbated it and, in practice, led to a further decline in medical capacity.

“ Workplaces need to solve management problems that have arisen, Hirvensalo says.

“Initially, we invested in tracking and testing, then vaccinations. Staff were allowed to apply freely for these positions. A lot of employees were lost from heavy nursing work in both specialist care and primary health care. This exacerbated staff shortages and weakened our ability to operate, ”says Hirvensalo.

At the same time, congestion, the heaviness of work and the duration of the crisis have exhausted workers and led many to leave nursing.

According to Hirvensalo, the most important thing in strengthening carrying capacity would be to get employees back to hospitals and health centers and to take care of them. Wage negotiations are a labor market issue, but the management problems that have arisen in the workplace must be resolved, Hirvensalo says.

The employer needs good flexibility in scheduling shifts, creating a spirit and valuing skilled and patient-focused employees and groups.

Tampereen Ilmo Keskimäki, a university professor and THL’s research professor, has studied the health care system and now also the resilience of health care, ie crisis resilience during the Korona period.

Keskimäki says that developing leadership and competence would accomplish more than mechanically adding chapters or places.

Ilmo Keskimäki

If we try to increase preparedness but at the same time stick to the old structures, a lot more people will be needed in the care sector. The scarce resource, ie care professionals, is inefficiently used in Finland, Keskimäki says.

“They are eaten by occupational health care, which treats a large number of healthier people than average.”

According to Keskimäki, there is no similar system in other countries.

Major the question is money.

The law stipulates preparedness and preparedness obligations for new welfare areas. Husin vt. managing director Markku Mäkijärvi said earlier In an interview with HSthe money set aside for the Sote areas is not enough to repair the aftermath of the pandemic or to prepare for new ones.

Read more: Hus CEO pledges more money for next pandemic: “Proper preparations for the current situation should have been made before spring 2020”

The government should allocate a separate budget to readiness, Matti Reinikainen says.

Ilmo Keskimäki points out that money alone does not solve problems. A good, step-by-step plan is needed to make sure the money gets more employees.

The task is complicated by the different passions of the influencers.

“Some want to increase wages, others buy from the private sector. There may be wage inflation, or the money will be spent on temporary labor, ”Keskimäki warns.

In his view, plans should be made nationwide, especially as the SOTE reform allows the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to guide investment and the organization of activities in welfare areas.

“It is hardly worth solving the problem in all areas separately,” says Keskimäki.

“I hope the matter is on the list when the ministry starts to think about what corrective actions are needed after the crisis.”