We are keeping up the pace of virus variants, but we must be careful about them, says Mika Rämet, director of the Vaccine Research Center at the University of Tampere.

How worried about new, more contagious viral variants that seem to evade the immune protection provided by vaccines?

“We have to be realistic about them and not underestimate their importance,” says the director of the University of Tampere’s Vaccine Research Center, professor Mika Rämet.