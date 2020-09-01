In the foothills of the Indian Himalayas, each student has a personal space drawn in chalk on the ground. Classes take place outdoors. Even on top of the world, distancing is essential. “It feels good, it’s in the great outdoors and I like the atmosphere”, says a student. In Mexico, schools will remain closed until further notice. The courses are broadcast on television, which accentuates the precariousness of the most disadvantaged. “Here, we only get two channels. On TV, we don’t have the channels that broadcast the lessons”, explains a resident.

A few thousand kilometers away, in El Salvador, two sisters are perched in the trees, looking for a network. They are trying their best to access online courses. “There is no network at home so we are looking elsewhere. Even here, that is not enough. Sometimes the sound cuts out, sometimes we hear nothing at all”, sums up one of the two sisters. The promise of digital: connecting children to school. In this fall 2020, some have never felt so far away.

