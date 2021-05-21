The national chain speech of President Alberto Fernández to announce nine days in a row of strict confinement from 00 hours on Saturday and until Sunday, May 30, before the wave of coronavirus infections throughout the country, it was the most seen on Argentine television.

The message of the head of state was recorded, it lasted 17 minutes, and generated an important expectation in all citizens. At least that was reflected in the almost 50 rating points that Alberto Fernández obtained for this new announcement that affects the districts of the country that are in High Risk or Epidemiological Alarm.

The truth is that with thirteen channels -both air and cable- broadcasting live the measures that affect the AMBA and more than 100 districts of all the provinces of Argentina with the exception of La Rioja, the head of state achieved near the end a peak of 49 points.

El Trece and Telefé took most of the air on, both above 11 points, during the minutes that Alberto Fernández’s message lasted.

The peak was for the pelotas channel with 11.9, while the station in the Constitución neighborhood reached 11.7.

Among the cable channels, levels well above the average were registered, the most watched being C5N, which kept the entire speech above 5 points, with peaks of 5.8.

Meanwhile TN reached 5 points at the beginning of the transmission by national chain.

The national chain began at 8:33 p.m. with a general analysis of the situation, and for that instance, the global rating was 48.6 points.

During the almost 20 minutes that the message lasted, the President remained between 46 and 48 rating points, becoming the most viewed on Thursday.

GRB