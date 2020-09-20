For six months, medical staff have been on all fronts to try to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with the increasingly probable hypothesis of a second wave, establishments are forced to work harder. In Dijon (Côte-d’Or), the intensive care unit is filling up. The caregivers, for their part, are exhausted. “We all came out quite tired, quite exhausted from the first wave and we are afraid to go back”, testifies Pierre Guillemet, anesthetist-resuscitator.

In Paris, 20% of resuscitation beds are already occupied by Covid-19 patients. This is why the first level of the white plan has been reactivated. “The objective is for establishments to be able to take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus [ …] that they have sufficient staff “, reveals Didier Jaffre, director of healthcare services at the Île-de-France regional health agency.

