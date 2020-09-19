Only ten percent of the intensive care beds will be kept free in the future: Doctors fear bottlenecks in nursing in a second wave. The President of the German Medical Association warns against abandoning the quota system entirely.

D.he German hospitals are keeping fewer and fewer beds free in their intensive care units for patients who are seriously ill with the novel coronavirus, despite the increasing number of infections. The Baden-Württemberg state government decided this week that in future only ten percent of the beds should be reserved for these patients instead of 35 percent. It followed the development in other federal states. In Berlin, only ten percent of the beds have been reserved for Covid patients since June, Lower Saxony followed in mid-July.

In Bavaria and Brandenburg, hospitals no longer have to keep intensive care beds free for Covid patients since the summer, and Hamburg abolished the quota in August. At the beginning of September, Saxony-Anhalt also overturned the regulation entirely. In Rhineland-Palatinate alone, hospitals have been required to keep 20 percent of their intensive care beds free due to corona since spring. There are no plans to change anything, said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health in Mainz.