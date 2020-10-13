This is happening behind the scenes at the Dijon University Hospital (Côte-d’Or). Many caregivers come to benefit from accelerated training to be fully prepared to deal with the possible strong influx of patients infected with the coronavirus. The second wave is a real threat therefore the establishment is strengthening in anticipation: by November, 50 to 60 volunteer caregivers will be trained to constitute a reserve of people capable of intervening.

The Timone hospital in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) he finds himself in a delicate situation. It represents the third source of contamination spotted in hospitals in a month. Eight positive cases were detected among his nurses. One of them would have been infected outside the hospital and would have transmitted the virus to the others. In duplex on site, journalist Sylvie Depierre announces that they have been placed in isolation but that visits are still possible in the hospital, at the rate of one per day for each patient.