In Paris, the test positivity rate reached 17%. The health system fears saturation while hospitals are already under strain. The second wave of coronavirus threatens a precarious balance: in Île-de-France, 40% of intensive care beds are already occupied by patients with Covid-19. In the Grand-Est region, this figure is 10%.

In June, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran had yet announced that 12,000 beds would be prepared to face a second wave.

A figure that Thierry Amouroux, spokesperson for the National Union of Nursing Professionals, doubts. “Today, we still have 5,000 intensive care beds. But 10% of them are not open for lack of personnel,” he argues. According to the trade unionist, hospitals are approaching this second wave with “fewer beds, fewer staff, and staff who are suffering”. To obtain 12,000 beds as promised by Olivier Véran, beds will have to be requisitioned in other departments. Operations will therefore have to be canceled.