Coronavirus Hospital districts would vaccinate faster if more vaccines were available – No information yet on the timing of large-scale mass vaccinations

The first phase of vaccinations was completed in the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District.

In hospital districts there would be a willingness to vaccinate people faster, but so far the availability of vaccines is so low that it is not at full speed.

For example, in Helsinki, director of health and substance abuse services Leena Turpeinen told THL at a news conference on Tuesday that there will be few vaccines in the early stages for understandable reasons.

As the availability of vaccines improves, Helsinki is ready to vaccinate quickly. According to Turpeinen, vaccinations can be used to detach staff from, for example, clinics and school health care.

According to Turpeinen, by the end of the week, Helsinki will have vaccinated about 3,000 people. It is hoped that the elderly will be vaccinated more widely in February.

Oulu in the region, meanwhile, the first phase of vaccination was completed on Tuesday. Vaccinations are now being transferred to municipalities and from health care staff to nursing home staff and residents.

In the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District, vaccinations were started on 28 December from coronary care staff working at Oulu University Hospital, emergency care, laboratory and Oulu City Hospital. Now, about 1,600 doses of the vaccine reserved for them have been given, says the chief administrative officer Terhi Nevala From Oulu University Hospital.

“Next, vaccinations will be transferred to municipalities and associations of municipalities, as well as to clients in round-the-clock care,” Nevala says.

At the same time, vaccination sites are increasing. Until now, the vaccine has been received from Oulu University Hospital, now the number of vaccination points is multiplying. There are a total of 29 municipalities in the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District. The largest of them is Oulu and the smallest Hailuoto.

Oulu University Hospital is also a special area of ​​responsibility, which in addition to Northern Ostrobothnia includes the hospital districts of Western Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia and Lapland, as well as the Kainuu Association of Municipalities for Social and Health Care.

In Finland, vaccinations are administered by municipalities, which co-operate with their own hospital district and area of ​​special responsibility.

Large-scale the start date of mass vaccinations in Oulu is not yet known.

“The pace of vaccination depends largely on whether we get the vaccines according to a preliminary assessment. According to the current estimate, vaccinations for the staff and residents of the nursing homes will continue until February, ”says Nevala.

Uncertainty is present in the field all the time, as there is no precise information on the amounts and schedules of vaccines to be distributed to hospital districts.

“It’s a reality. Plans can change on a daily basis, and coordinating the situation requires constant discussion, ”says Nevala.

However, according to Nevala, vaccinations have started well: “There is a lot of willingness to vaccinate, which is a good thing.”

Even in Tampere the message is the same: one could be vaccinated, if so, with what to vaccinate.

“Now the availability of vaccines is not so good that large-scale vaccination could be introduced,” said the chief medical officer. Juhani Sand At the Pirkanmaa corona fist press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, vaccination has got off to a good start in the hospital district. The busiest nursing staff is currently being vaccinated, then it is the turn of those at risk.

Sand also thanked the people of Pirkanmaa for the fact that the infection rates have recently dropped below ten for several days. Over the past month, the trend has been for the better, but there is still uncertainty about the situation because there has been less testing now, he said.

“It’s already about ten days since Christmas. If there had been a lot of infections then, there would already be signs of them, but that is not the case. ”

Infection rates The Oulu region has been on the rise. The epidemic is in the process of spreading, and by Tuesday, by half a day, 15 new infections had been diagnosed in Oulu. The number is higher than elsewhere in Northern Ostrobothnia.

Two mass exposures were noted at New Year’s private events, resulting in 52 people being quarantined on Monday. However, the actual infection situation in Oulu is uncertain due to low testing volumes.

“Tests have been weak during the Christmas holidays, but now the activity of applying for tests has also increased,” Nevala says.