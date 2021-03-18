Coronavirus Hong Kong defends its strict isolation practices: Babies are tied to beds

Nasty experiences began to emerge as the virus spread to affluent residential areas.

In Hong Kong health authorities have ended up on the defensive after many families complained about their treatment because of the city’s strict coronavirus restrictions. For example, many have reported that children and babies are tied to beds in isolation wards.

Although Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, infection rates have remained relatively low due to tight quarantine measures.

Those who test positive are immediately taken to the isolation ward, regardless of whether the patients have symptoms or not, and people classified as close contacts of the infected are sent to mandatory quarantine camps. In addition, almost everyone arriving in the city has to stay in quarantine hotels for three weeks.

Many restrictions have been in place for much of the pandemic period, and there have been few complaints. In the past, infections focused on low-income populations.

However, critical voices have begun to intensify since infections began to emerge in residential areas favored by wealthy white-collar workers and foreigners. Now, a wide range of experiences from isolation wards and quarantine camps have been shared in social media groups.

Parents have complained, among other things, that they have been separated from their children and that breastfeeding babies is prohibited. Some have told children to be tied to beds so they don’t move around.

This week, health authorities have issued several statements to defend their practices. They stressed that the hospital is considering restricting the child’s movement only “for the safety and well-being of the patient”.

“Appropriate consent is sought in advance from parents or guardians,” a statement released late Wednesday at local time stated.

In addition, hospital authorities have reported that parents with a negative test result can usually be with their infected children in isolation wards if there is enough space.

Last In the 1990s, consulates in Switzerland, Britain and the United States have expressed concern about the impact of Hong Kong’s severe restrictions on families. The U.S. consulate was temporarily closed earlier this week when two staff members received a positive test result and were isolated.

Administrative Director of Hong Kong Carrie Lam has confirmed that the consulate staff had been placed in solitary confinement with their children, with special permission, instead of being sent to quarantine.

The treatment of mothers during a pandemic has been under review in the past. Last year, expectant couples successfully campaigned for partners to be cared for during childbirth, which had been denied due to the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has instructed that partners can be involved in childbirth despite a pandemic. In addition, the WHO has advised infected mothers to continue breastfeeding, while Hong Kong instructs isolated mothers not to breastfeed.

Authorities have also defended mandatory quarantine camps on the grounds that Hong Kong’s apartments are notoriously too small for families to conduct voluntary quarantine safely.