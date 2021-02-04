Coronavirus High school and vocational students in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area will continue their distance learning until the end of February

The Corona Coordination Group announced the continuation of distance learning until the end of February.

The metropolitan area high schools and vocational schools will continue distance learning until the end of February.

The Corona Coordination Group announced the continuation of the recommendation on Thursday afternoon. Many high schools are just starting a new episode.

Contact teaching is also arranged, for example, for those in special education and for those who absolutely need it to complete their professional degree.

The decision-makers state in the press release that long-term distance learning is known to have a negative impact on the well-being and learning of young people. The educational activities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa will jointly study how to return safely to contact education, what options could be used to combine distance and contact education, and how to support more the most vulnerable young people due to restrictions.

The group will next take decisions on restrictions and recommendations on 18 February.

Last during the week, the coordination group eased restrictions on children’s hobbies. Now, nothing new was said on Thursday about anything other than the second grade.

Public events for more than ten people are still banned until the end of February and many public spaces will remain closed. In addition to museums, cultural centers and youth facilities, the press release specifically mentions that Korkeasaari, which had hoped to open its gates, is still closed.