Coronavirus “High-risk restaurants” in the metropolitan area for observation, but the ten-hour lights are not yet allowed

A new recommendation on private meetings was also issued. The authorities “strongly recommend that special care and restraint be exercised” in organizing private events.

In the metropolitan area it is planned to step up controls on restaurants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The matter was reported by the corona coordination group of municipalities and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) on Tuesday.

The aim is to address high-risk restaurants and risk-taking behavior through separate actions.

On the other hand, limiting opening hours to 10 pm is not allowed for restaurants. The government previously outlined that stricter opening hours could be set for restaurants in areas in the acceleration phase. In that case, the drink would end at 10 pm and the doors would have to be closed at 11 pm.

The metropolitan area is in the process of accelerating the epidemic. All regulations and recommendations for the acceleration phase have been implemented in the Hus area.

Hus and the cities now intend to monitor “high-risk restaurants” that do not comply with their obligations under the Communicable Diseases Act or are otherwise unable to ensure safe conditions for the spread of the coronavirus.

“If effective, it can, at best, not lead to the need for new restrictive measures that apply equally to all restaurants,” the coordination group’s statement said.

In Uusimaa, private traders are recommended to require customers to use a face mask. The recommendation applies to all traders who have customer encounters on their premises, such as shops, shopping centers, cultural services and sporting events.

The law does not currently allow mask coercion.

A significant proportion of transmission situations have been related to private events or leisure activities in private premises. A strong recommendation concerns, for example, the organization of parties and study-related events.

The mayor of Helsinki announced the new policies on Tuesday Jan Vapaavuori, Mayor of Espoo Jukka Mäkelä, Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen, Director of THL Mika Salminen, Director General of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland Merja Ekqvist and CEO of Hus Juha Tuominen.