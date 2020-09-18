After endless confinement, India has finally been able to benefit from positive news: the New Delhi metro is gradually reopening its doors a few hours a day, since September 7. But in the trains, the morale of users is at half mast: the Indian economy is exhausted by an endless health crisis. It must be said that theIndia is now the country with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths. It is the third most affected country since the start of the pandemic, behind the United States and Brazil.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs, a lot of factories have closed, there are a lot of losses” can we hear in the undergrounds of New Delhi. “We have no more income, we will starve if the coronavirus does not kill us before”, confides another metro user. In India, 75 million people live in slums, and among them, a large number of working people lost their jobs during the health crisis, which became the economic crisis.

