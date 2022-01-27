Coronavirus Here’s how the government outlined: Food restaurants may be open for more than three hours, instructions for opening gyms and theaters

The government’s coronation ministerial working group said the restrictions were lifted. HS summarized the key decisions.

Food restaurants the opening hours will be extended, but the on-premises restaurants will remain the same.

The government’s coronation ministerial working group announced the lifting of restrictions on Thursday night. Among other things, the working group negotiated the opening of restaurants and the relaxation of restrictions on cultural events. The working group estimates that the current disease situation allows for a moderate easing of restrictions.

Restaurant restrictions

The government relaxed the opening hours of food-focused restaurants. The food restaurants can be served from 20:00 until the first day of February and are open until 21:00. Beverage restaurants still have to stop drinking at 5pm and close their doors at 6pm.

No changes were made to the restaurant’s customer limits. Hygiene obligations also continue.

Use of the corona passport

The freezing of the corona passport will remain in force until 15 February.

Regarding the continuation of the coron passport, no more was said on Thursday.

Sports and cultural facilities

The government instructed regional government agencies and municipalities to open cultural and sports facilities, among other things.

The long list presented by the working group included: specialty shops, trade fairs, choral singing events for up to ten people, seated operas and theaters, libraries and museums, art exhibitions, gyms, saunas and swimming pools, and amusement and theme parks.

The decision-making power lies with the regions regarding the relaxation of assembly restrictions and restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will send a letter of guidance to the regions. The guideline is to relax from the beginning of February.