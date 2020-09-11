Fourteen new departments are concerned, announced Jean Castex on Friday.

“There is an obvious degradation, the virus is circulating more and more in France.” This is what Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, said on Friday, September 11, at the end of a Defense Council dedicated to the Covid-19 pandemic. Forty-two French departments are now classified in red, that is to say in zones of active circulation of the virus (ZCA).

>> Find the latest information on the Covid-19 pandemic in our direct

In detail, twenty-eight departments were already in red: the Alpes-Maritimes, the Bouches-du-Rhône, the two Corsican departments, the Côte-d’Or, the Gard, the Haute-Garonne, the Gironde, the Hérault, Loiret, North, Bas-Rhin, Rhône, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Var, Vaucluse, the departments of Ile-de-France, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Réunion.

They are joined by 14 departments: Pas-de-Calais, Maine-et-Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Ille-et-Vilaine, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Tarn-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Orientales , Aude, Ain, Puy-de-Dôme, Loire, Isère, Guyana and Mayotte. These last two departments, in addition to being in red, are in a state of health emergency until October 30.