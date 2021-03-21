A special report from the scientific journal Nature holds that the hope of a herd immunity is far from occurring. As coronavirus vaccination rates rise around the world, people have reasonably begun to wonder: How much longer will this pandemic last? And he adds that “it is a problem surrounded by uncertainties. But the idea that enough people will eventually gain immunity to Covid to block most of the transmission, a herd immunity threshold, starts to look unlikely”.

In general, that threshold scan only be achieved with high vaccination rates, And many scientists had thought that once people began to immunize en masse, herd immunity would allow society to return to normal, the report argues.

“Most estimates had placed the threshold between 60% and 70% of the population who gained immunity, either through vaccinations or previous exposure to the virus. But as the pandemic enters its second year, thinking has started to change. In February, independent scientist Youyang Gu changed the name of his popular COVID-19 forecasting model from Road to herd immunity to Road to normality“He said it seemed unlikely to reach a threshold for herd immunity due to factors such as vaccine vacillation, the emergence of new variants and the delay in the arrival of vaccines for children.

Gu is a data scientist, but his thinking aligns with that of many in the epidemiology community. “We are moving away from the idea that we will reach the threshold of herd immunity and then the pandemic will disappear forever, “he tells Nature epidemiologist Lauren Ancel Meyers of the University of Texas at Austin. This change reflects the complexities and challenges of the pandemic and should not overshadow the fact that vaccination is helping. “The vaccine will mean that the virus will start to dissipate on its own,” Meyers says. But as new variants emerge and immunity to infections potentially wanes, “we may find ourselves months or a year later still fighting the threat and dealing with future waves.”

Transmission, the key

“Long-term prospects for the pandemic likely include COVID-19 se become an endemic disease, very similar to influenza “. But in the short term, scientists are contemplating a new normal that does not include herd immunity. Here are some of the reasons behind this mindset and what they mean for the next pandemic year.

The key to herd immunity is that if a person becomes infected, there are too few susceptibles around to sustain transmission; those who have been vaccinated or who have already had the infection cannot contract and spread the virus, the report notes. The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer – BioNTech, for example, are extremely effective in preventing symptomatic diseases, “but it is not yet clear whether they protect people from becoming infected. or transmitting the virus to others. That poses a problem for herd immunity. “

“Herd immunity it is only relevant if we have a vaccine that blocks transmission. If we don’t, then the only way to get herd immunity in the population is to administer the vaccine to everyone, ”says Shweta Bansal, a mathematical biologist at Georgetown University in Washington DC, in the report. The vaccine’s effectiveness in stopping transmission must be “pretty high” for herd immunity to be important, he says, and at the moment, the data is inconclusive. “The data from Moderna and Pfizer looks quite encouraging,” he says, but exactly how well these and other vaccines prevent people from transmitting the virus will have big implications.

The ability of a vaccine to block transmission does not need to be 100% to make a difference. Even 70% effectiveness would be “staggering,” says Samuel Scarpino, a network scientist studying infectious diseases at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. But there could still be a substantial amount of virus spread which would make it much more difficult to break the chains of transmission.

Another interviewee, Matt Ferrari, an epidemiologist at the Pennsylvania State University Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, says that “the speed and distribution of vaccine launches are important for several reasons.” A perfectly coordinated global campaign could have killed COVID-19, he says, in theory at least. “It is technically feasible, but in reality it is very unlikely that we will achieve this on a global scale“, He says. There are huge variations in the efficiency of vaccine implementation between and even within countries.

The Israel case

Israel began vaccinating its citizens in December 2020, and thanks in part to an agreement with Pfizer – BioNTech to share data in exchange for vaccine doses, it currently leads the world in terms of implementation. At the beginning of the campaign, health workers were vaccinating more than 1% of Israel’s population every day, says Dvir Aran, a biomedical data scientist at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. In mid-March, around 50% of the country’s population was fully vaccinated with the two doses necessary for their protection. “Now the problem is that young people do not want to receive their injections”says Aran, so local authorities are luring them in with things like free pizza and beer. Meanwhile, Israel’s neighbors, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt, have yet to vaccinate even 1% of their respective populations.

Across the United States, access to vaccines has been uneven. Some states, such as Georgia and Utah, have fully vaccinated less than 10% of their population, while Alaska and New Mexico have fully vaccinated more than 16%, notes the Nature report, adding that another important aspect to consider is geographic structure of herd immunity. “No community is an island, and the immunity landscape that surrounds a community really matters, ”he says. COVID-19 has occurred in groups across the United States as a result of individual behavior or local policies. Past vaccination efforts suggest that uptake will tend to cluster geographically as well, Bansal adds. Localized resistance to measles vaccine, for example, has led to small pockets of resurgence of the disease.