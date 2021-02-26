Coronavirus Helsinki’s upper secondary school students are still in next week’s contact teaching: “Of course we hope that the infections will not spread”

On March 8, upper secondary schools will move to distance learning in Uusimaa for three weeks.

High schools teaching will take place next week in Helsinki as contact teaching.

“Secondary school returns to contact teaching for a week after the ski holiday. No hybrid model is coming, ”says the City of Helsinki’s Director of Education Liisa Pohjolainen.

After that, start a three-week distance learning tube, decided by the government on Thursday. The upper grades of the primary school and the second grade will be transferred entirely to distance learning from 8 to 28. March in areas where the epidemic is accelerating and spreading. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the whole of Uusimaa is in the spread phase.

From a ski holiday returning schoolchildren are thus allowed to be in contact teaching for a while.

“Of course, we hope that the infections will not spread during this week, but on the other hand, quite a few coronavirus infections have been detected in schools,” says Pohjolainen.

On Friday, the City of Helsinki announcedthat about 20 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed at Suutarinkylä High School in Suutarila. As a result, about 330 students will move on to distance learning for the next week.

Helsinki updates primary school exposures and infections on its website once a week. Data for weeks seven and eight have not yet been released, 8-14. In February, there were about 800 people exposed to the coronavirus in primary schools in Helsinki. 43 infections had been identified.

Pohjolainen reminds that people are defined as more vulnerable because of the more contagious virus variant.

Infectious disease physician in Helsinki Terhi Heinäsmäki told HS on Thursday that the infection situation in schools in Helsinki has not worsened. About one percent of infections lead to further infections in schools.

“More people have been quarantined in schools to prevent the spread of a new British variant of the virus. Thus, there have been more people exposed, but the proportion of actual infections has not increased. The difference between the two is worth understanding, ”Heinäsmäki said.

The proportion of positive infections in tests performed on 7-15 year olds has also not increased significantly since January.

According to Heinäsmäki, the schools have taken good care of corona security measures.

“Epidemiologically, it cannot be said that schools should be closed. Distance education has not reduced the number of infections among 15- to 19-year-olds either, so there is no epidemiological justification for continuing distance education in that sense either, ”he said.

Another degree students instead do not return to contact teaching next week, as a previous decision by the metropolitan area was revoked due to the epidemic situation. High school students and vocational students will continue in distance education until the end of March.