Saturday, February 12, 2022
Coronavirus Helsinki’s senior centers, service homes and nursing homes can be visited again without a time limit

February 11, 2022
in World
The visit must be arranged one day in advance, and there may be two guests at a time.

Helsinki Senior centers, service homes and nursing homes can be visited from Friday without a time limit. The city reports in a press release.

There can be a maximum of two visitors at a time, and it is possible to visit a loved one once a day. An appointment must be arranged in advance with the nearby unit no later than the day before the visit.

According to the bulletin, all visitors will receive a surgical mask before the appointment, which must be worn throughout the appointment. During the visit, one must also remember to take care of good hand hygiene and adequate safety distances, the city reminds.

Senior centers, service homes and nursing homes may only be visited in good health.

The time limit for visits, which has now been lifted, has been in force since the end of December. It came into effect due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation. The visit was limited to 15-30 minutes.

The ban on visiting hospitals in Helsinki ended a week ago.

