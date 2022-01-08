Coronavirus Helsinki’s hospital congestion is really serious, says the chief physician: “It is even probable that these figures are threatening the ability of healthcare to function.”

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, there are already more coronavirus patients in urban hospitals than in Hus’ own hospitals. Husin Mäkijärvi predicts an infection spike that will clog hospitals.

Coronary patients the number is congested by metropolitan hospitals in the metropolitan area. In Helsinki, the situation “is already really serious,” says the chief physician in charge of the city’s hospitals Laura Pikkarainen.

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) and the hospitals in the cities in the area share the responsibility for caring for coronavirus patients. The virus’s own micron variant is spread by Husin’s acting. the CEO Markku Mäkijärven according to now so fast that the hospitals in the Hus area are in great difficulty as January progresses.

“It is possible, even probable, that these figures are really threatening the functioning of health care.”

Read more: Hus’s emergency room is completely blocked, with patients waiting at worst for nearly three days

Infection- and there are waves in the patient curves, and now the outbreak of the outbreak of the epidemic is expected to settle in the second half of January.

Mäkijärvi presents a calculation of hospital congestion:

In the spring of 2020, about five percent of coronavirus patients were hospitalized. The omicron transformation is milder than previous virus types but at the same time more contagious.

According to Mäkijärvi, one per cent of the patients can now be estimated to be hospitalized, and there would be 30–40 new hospital patients a day in the Hus area in January.

“We would be in really great trouble in a couple of weeks.”

Helsingin Pikkarainen does not consider an estimate of the number of hospital patients “impossible at all”.

On Friday There were 121 coronavirus patients in Hus’ own hospitals. According to Mäkijärvi, there were a total of about 150 coronary patients in the hospitals of the Helsinki metropolitan area. Of these patients, 86 were in Helsinki hospitals on Friday.

“There are already more coronary patients in the city’s hospitals than in Hus,” says Mäkijärvi.

At the same time, about 150 other patients were stuck in Hus hospitals due to congestion, queuing at city hospitals for further treatment.

“There are hardly any empty seats in the city’s hospitals. Corona patients also bind staff more than other patients, because they need to be isolated and caregivers need to protect themselves, ”says Mäkijärvi.

Because The city of Helsinki is opening an emergency hospital in Herttoniemi on Monday. The reserve hospital will also be staffed by Hus and other municipalities.

According to Pikkarainen, a very large number of elderly coronavirus patients can be expected in hospitals in the city of Helsinki.

“We are already congested when we have had to open the Herttoniemi emergency hospital,” he says.

Read more: Helsinki is preparing for the opening of the Herttoniemi emergency hospital due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation