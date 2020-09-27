Coronavirus Helsinki’s coronary infections “are on a worrying path” – the epidemic is moving from an accelerating stage to a spreading stage, fears Hus’s director of diagnostics

Lasse Lehtonen, Director of Hus Diagnostics: Exposures of young adults cannot be traced.

“We are already on a worrying road ”, Director of Diagnostics of Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Lasse Lehtonen says directly.

He talks about the coronavirus situation in Helsinki and the entire Hus region. On Sunday, Lehtonen estimates that if the past week was in the process of accelerating the epidemic, the beginning of the week will begin the spread phase.

“In terms of tracking, the situation is bad. Less than 20% of exposures can now be traced. There are mass exposures. There are so many of them that the situation is impossible, ”Lehtonen said on Sunday.

Lasse Lehtonen, Director of Diagnostics at Hus.­

Nearly 50 new infections were reported in Helsinki on Sunday. Infections recorded by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) are collected over several days. Lehtonen did not have more detailed information on Sunday as to whether the clusters were in question or whether the infection rates were scattered over a large area.

According to THL, 105 new coronavirus infections were reported throughout Finland on Sunday. They were largely located in the metropolitan area. The highest number of infections was reported in Helsinki, a total of 47. Seven new infections were reported in Espoo and 11 in Vantaa.

Lehtonen it is feared that monitoring of infections and exposures will get out of hand.

His observation is that those over the age of 30 who have experienced symptoms of coronavirus go for self-testing. Under-30s have lower testing activity.

“People in their 30s and 50s are most likely to take the tests. There is a group of young people with the highest number of infections. The targeting of the tests in relation to the number of infections does not correspond to reality. “

“We no longer keep up with mass exposures. More resources would be needed. The number of mass exposures is high. We are no longer in balance in terms of exposure and testing, ”Lehtonen said and continued:

“Now we have been in the acceleration phase. This week is already in the spread phase. ”

The acceleration phase of the coronavirus epidemic will be discussed by THL and the government in early September updated strategy when the regional incidence of infections has increased in two weeks to between 10 and 25 infections per 100 000 inhabitants. The size of the spread phase has been defined by the government as 18 to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period.