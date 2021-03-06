Coronavirus Helsinki would have survived the elections safely in April as well, the chairman of the Central Election Commission estimates – the transfer will bring extra time to the arrangements

Juha Viertola (Coalition Party), Chairman of the Central Election Commission, hopes that there will still be room for flexibility in the polling stations.

Helsinki would have been able to hold municipal elections safely in April, but chairman of the Central Election Commission Juha Viertola (Kok) considers that the electoral arrangements can be further improved in a couple of months.

“There are 550,000 eligible voters in Helsinki. More than 100,000 votes are cast in advance and more than 100,000 people are moving around on election day. Inevitably, there will be queues in the voting situation, and in June it will presumably be more comfortable than in April to organize queuing outdoors, ”Viertola estimates.

The postponement of the election may lead to some negotiation in the arrangements for advance polling stations. Unlike in previous years, post offices are no longer key polling stations.

Helsinki has sought to invest advance voting mainly in its own premises, but also in properties owned by outsiders, such as shopping centers. The advance voting, extended to two weeks, is likely to run smoothly in libraries and other areas of the city.

“During the corona epidemic, shopping malls have been quite positive that advance voting will be held on their premises. You can see if there will be any contacts if the disease situation eases at the turn of May-June, ”Viertola thinks.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Juha Viertola (Kok).­

The election relocation may also facilitate the city’s ability to recruit staff for advance polling stations. Unlike on actual election day, advance voting takes place with the help of city staff and city-appointed supervisors.

On election day, voting control rests with the members of the election commissions elected by the political groups. The aim is to acquire a reserve for this.

In Helsinki, 2,200–2,300 election observers are normally needed on election day. There are about 300 people in the count, and all 165 polling stations have 10-member election commissions and their assistants.

In addition, IT support and other support staff are needed. In the forthcoming elections, there is a need to prepare for a larger group here as well, so that there is a reserve to replace any sick and quarantined people if necessary.

“To some extent, we have had cancellations to party-appointed election officials. Traditionally, Helsinki has had quite long lists, ”says Viertola.

If there is a need to hold outside voting opportunities at the polling station on the actual day of voting, even more people will be needed.

Advance polling stations and the addresses of the polling stations on election day have already been confirmed at this stage, so in principle no further changes can be made to them. However, Viertola hopes that there will still be some variation.

“Everything else here is open to change. It would be desirable for there to be more flexibility in the designation of polling stations. “

Drive-in polling stations or container voting were also considered in Helsinki, as in many other municipalities. According to Viertola, these options collapsed into technical arrangements. Electrical and information technology should be connected to temporary polling stations, as election officials need to be able to check up-to-date voting lists.

“It was stated that there is no desire to take any risks in the election arrangements.”

Where, then, are the votes of the municipal election counted on the evening of June 13? Traditionally, the election night harvest has been screened at the Kallio office building. The Corona Year will bring a change to this as well.

“Finlandia Hall has been chosen for the counting of votes. It was considered that there is enough space, ”says Viertola.