Coronavirus Helsinki will open an appointment for booster vaccinations for adults next Monday

An appointment for the third dose of coronary vaccination for 18-59-year-olds will open in Helsinki on Monday. Hus says that the number of people applying for the coronavirus test has increased in the Helsinki metropolitan area and it is difficult to get free time for the same day.

Helsinki the city says it will open an appointment for a third dose of the vaccine for 18-59-year-olds next Monday, December 20th.

In Helsinki, the third dose of vaccine is given no earlier than five months after the second dose. The time for the third dose can be reserved when you are 18 years old.

The city also says it will reopen the exhibition center’s coronation vaccination point in January to boost vaccinations.

“We are doing everything we can to provide corona vaccinations to Helsinki residents as soon as possible. We are recruiting more vaccinators and thankfully many volunteers have also been in contact with us. In addition, vaccinations with private occupational health care have been prepared since November, and we will probably get them help after the turn of the year, ”said the head of the health centers. Timo Lukkarinen says in a press release.

Corona vaccination points offer both corona and influenza vaccinations in Helsinki, which is reflected in congestion at both appointments and vaccination points. Helsinki is asking local residents to arrive exactly for vaccination.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) states in its press release that the area ‘s corona sampling capacity is fully utilized.

The number of people applying for the coronavirus test has increased in the Hus area and it is difficult to get free time for the same day. In recent days, more than 10,000 tests have been performed per day.

Hus says he continues to use the testing criteria set out in September, according to which people over the age of 12 should apply for the test if the person is deficient in vaccination protection, belongs to a risk group, works in social and health care or is exposed to the coronavirus.

For others, such as those who have received two doses of the vaccine, a home test and staying at home until symptoms are relieved is recommended.

Children under the age of 12 are generally tested only if the child has symptoms and is known to have been exposed to a confirmed coronary event in the previous two weeks. The test is applied for according to the instructions of the municipal infectious disease unit.

The epidemic is accelerating in the Hus region. Infections have been detected in about 1,000 days in recent days.

“As the number of cases increases, it is important that those who have the greatest importance in identifying and tracing the infection are included in health care tests,” says the chief physician. Asko Järvinen in the bulletin.