Coronavirus | Helsinki waives corona-related temporary sick benefits

The city of Helsinki waives the temporary infectious disease allowances related to the corona.

Helsinki the city announces that from the beginning of next year, the same sick leave practices as for other respiratory infections will be followed in the case of coronavirus infections.

During the current year, a person infected with the corona virus has been able to receive an infectious disease daily allowance based on the Temporary Health Insurance Act with a certificate from a nurse, health nurse or doctor. The temporary law expires at the end of this year.

Uusimaa Already at the beginning of 2022, the municipalities gave up large-scale isolation of those infected with corona and quarantine of those exposed to the infected

According to the release, Uusimaa no longer has grounds for isolation and quarantine decisions according to the Infectious Diseases Act, on the basis of which one could apply for an infectious disease allowance

The release states that there is still a lot of coronavirus, but vaccinations provide good protection against serious coronavirus disease.

The Institute of Health and Welfare also recommends that the coronavirus should be treated in the same way as other respiratory infections.