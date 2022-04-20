Coronavirus Helsinki-Vantaa Airport still asks for corona certificates – According to the expert, it is “no use”

At Helsinki-Vantaa, the authorities check the corona certificates on a random basis, although according to the expert, the inspection is not useful.

Although Extensive corona restrictions have been lifted in Finland, and corona certificates from arriving passengers are still being checked at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The doctor in charge of infectious diseases in Vantaa Kirsi Valtonen according to which the inspections relate to sections of the Temporary Communicable Diseases Act, which are valid until the end of June.

They require, with certain exceptions, proof of a coronary vaccination series, a negative test result or a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease for passengers entering the country.

If no documents are presented, the passenger must undergo a coronavirus test.

“The law also says that the municipality must carry out inspections to an appropriate extent,” says Valtonen.

Helsinki-In Vantaa, however, the authorities only check the certificates on a random basis, ie not everyone has to present the certificates. The model was introduced already last year, when the number of air passengers increased, Valtonen says.

“Today, fewer and fewer passengers end up at random checks.”

Unlike other European airports, in Finland corona certificates have only been checked for arriving passengers, not departing.

“In Finland, it was considered impossible to look at the corona certificates before boarding the plane. In other countries, legislation has made it possible, ”says Valtonen.

Valtosen According to the Commission, the verification of corona certificates at the time of entry is of little use in the management of a coronavirus pandemic.

“My personal opinion is that this has probably not been of any use for a long time,” says Valtonen.

“Even vaccinated people can get the disease even more from the work of omicron. The fact that we are checking people’s testimonies does not prevent infections from entering the country. The importance of inspections is even less important when there is a lot of the disease in Finland. ”

“A lot of people who have not been vaccinated or have a disease have been left wounded along the way. Usually, these people have agreed to go for tests. However, we have not been able to prevent the arrival of any new variants in Finland, hardly even significantly slow them down. ”

Vantaa is planning to abandon the inspection of corona certificates, Valtonen says. There are plans to set up information points at the airport that passengers can turn to if necessary.

“Because of Easter, we have not been able to hold a meeting, but the intention would be to discuss the matter this year or next week at the latest,” says Valtonen.

Vantaa has purchased a certificate verification service from an external service provider. The agreement with the service provider is valid until the end of June.

In February-March, Vantaa spent about half a million euros a month on corona operations at the airport, while, for example, the cost at the end of the year was about 1.5 million euros a month.

“We have tried to drive down inspections as far as is technically reasonable and possible. We have already carried out sampling at the turn of February-March, ”says Valtonen.

The same service provider would also run the information points planned for the airport until the end of the contract.

“We’re trying to make operations meaningful. They have also participated in the counseling of refugees arriving from Ukraine, which means that we have used the resource in this way, ”says Valtonen.