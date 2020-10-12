Upgrade
Coronavirus Helsinki uses text messages to search for information to help virus detectors

Bhavi Mandalia
October 12, 2020
in World
A text message will be sent to Helsinki residents who are infected with the coronavirus and to known exposed people.

Helsinki has taken text messages to help track coronavirus infections. Infected and known exposed people will receive a text message from the city asking them to respond to the electronic form. Behind the link is a form asking for information about exposure and infection.

“Completing the form makes it easier and faster for the customer to deal with exposure and infection. It will also speed up tracking operations, ”says Helsinki’s chief physician of centralized health services Gustav Yard notes in a city press release.

The form found behind the SMS link is logged in with Finnish-fi identification, either using bank IDs, a mobile certificate or an electronic identity card.

If the form cannot be used, the information will be requested by telephone when the infected tracer is in contact with the infected or exposed person. This is also stated in a text message introduced in Finnish at the weekend. From the beginning of the week, the practice is also scheduled to begin in Swedish and English.

Bhavi Mandalia

