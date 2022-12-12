Coronavirus | Helsinki reopened the corona ward at Laakso Hospital

The two corona wards have been returned to normal use and the reserve hospital in Herttoniemi will remain closed.

Personnel shortage The corona department of Laakso Hospital, which was closed because of this, has been reopened.

Helsinki closed Laakso department 1 at the beginning of November, and it was put back into use on November 11.

Chief Medical Officer Laura Pikkarainen according to the department operates with 25 seats. There are now 63 corona patients in the city’s medical care. In addition to ward 1 of Laakso Hospital, the city has designated three wards for the treatment of corona patients.

According to Pikkarainen, two wards have been restored to normal use, which means that patients can be transferred from the emergency room and special care to further treatment.

The city closed the reserve hospital in Herttoniemi, which was opened to treat corona patients in May.

Corona situation has remained stable throughout the autumn in the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus).

According to the statistics of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), there were 6,116 covid 19 cases in the Husi region in the 14-day period ending on December 4. In the previous two-week period, 7.–20. in November, 6,668 cases of the disease were found.

Chief infectious disease doctor Asko Järvinen says that only very small changes have taken place in the disease statistics during the autumn.

Read more: Has the distorted information about the lethality of the corona disease had time to affect people?

The greater part The corona infections treated in Hus become known because of someone else’s procedure requiring hospital treatment. About 20 percent of those who seek hospital treatment in Hus are there because of corona symptoms.

“Very few patients have applied to the hospital because they have severe breathing problems. In hospital treatment, the vast majority of patients there due to corona are elderly people who would need hospital treatment for any respiratory infection.”

The corona virus is still classified as a universal risk, which ties up health care resources in a situation where there is a large shortage of personnel. Personnel have been tied to testing and vaccinations, where the congestion has eased.

“Classification as universally dangerous also means that our employees have to isolate themselves for a longer period of time when they are on sick leave than if the corona disease was not universally dangerous,” says Järvinen.

Personnel shortage has become so critical that Järvinen is blocking ambulance lines to the emergency room. In emergency rooms, congestion is already chronic when patient care chains do not work. People cannot get into the hospital wards and they cannot be discharged from the wards.

“When the entire health care chain is broken, the classification of the corona disease as universally dangerous increases the pressure in many ways.”

The Government decides on the status of the corona disease as a general danger, and only the Government can remove this classification. Järvinen reminds that the law has defined very precise criteria for universally dangerous diseases, and these criteria are no longer fulfilled.