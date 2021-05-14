Coronavirus Helsinki plans to open an appointment for corona vaccinations for people aged 40–44 as early as next week

More information is promised on 17 May.

Helsinki plans to open an appointment for corona vaccinations for 40-44-year-olds next week, says Helsinki Director of Health and Substance Services Leena Turpeinen.

“This plan has been under consideration this week,” he says in an email.

The appointment is scheduled to open on Tuesday, May 18th.

Communications Specialist Evelina Rex the Social and Health Service says more information will be provided on Monday 17 May.

In Helsinki it is also being consideredthat people be invited to be vaccinated, possibly by text message or letter.

The matter has not yet been decided. The reason for considering the change is that vaccination coverage in the 45-49 age group appears to have progressed more slowly than desired.