Coronavirus Helsinki overcame the worst rush of infection tracking: those exposed now receive information in a few days

Decreased infection rates and new tracers have eased the congestion of infection tracing.

Congested the infection surveillance situation has eased in Helsinki. Chief Physician of Epidemiological Activity Sanna Isosompin according to the post-infection congestion has been released during the Easter holidays.

“The delays have been lifted, and the situation is now clearly better,” says Isosomppi.

According to Isosomp, all infected people are currently contacted within a day.

In the case of exposed persons, the connection is established within a few days of the information on the exposure becoming available to the tracers. At its fastest, information can also come to those exposed during the same day.

Isosomppi points out that delays in the flow of information may be affected by other things than the operation of infection detection. What matters is how quickly a person applies for a test after symptoms appear. The longer it takes to apply for a test and get a positive result, the more days those exposed also accumulate before exposure information.

Sometimes the delay can also be caused by the fact that the tracers do not catch the infected immediately.

“But as a rule, people respond very well to our calls.”

According to Isosomp, the tracing of schools and kindergartens will also take place within a few days of the epidemiological activity becoming known about the infection.

Infection tracing currently prioritizes exposures in social and health care services. This has been done in the past.

Infection tracking according to Isosomp, congestion has been alleviated by reduced infection rates and new tracers. Additional staff have been recruited through direct recruitment, purchasing services and intra-city transfers. Non-SOTE workers have also been transferred from the city to epidemiological activities.

According to Isosomp, the sources of infection still emphasize infections within the same household and other related parties. Workplaces are the third most common source of infections.

According to Isosomp, no major changes in the sources of infection have been seen in recent days or weeks.

“After the restaurant lockout, it is not visible that private events have been highlighted in infections. But it is, of course, a line drawn in the water that can be counted as a private event and what can be counted as a free-form social meeting, ”says Isosomppi.

Correction 6.4.2021 at 18.25: The title of the article stated that those exposed to corona receive information about their exposure within 24 hours. As a rule, however, the information usually arrives within a few days, but at its fastest within the same day.