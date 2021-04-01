Coronavirus Helsinki Mayor urges government to speed up regional vaccinations – Kindergarten and school workers are proposed to top the vaccination queue

No restrictions on movement were requested during the two-week round of statements, the mayor recalls.

Terrestrial The mayor of Helsinki will leave the government’s policy on Wednesday on the possible emphasis on coronary vaccinations in the worst epidemic areas Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) estimated to be insignificant.

“The authorities emphasize immediate change, but the government wants to bury the means in bureaucracy. The round of opinions and setting a deadline by the end of May makes the emphasis practically impossible, ”says Vapaavuori.

The government outlined on Wednesday that the distribution of vaccines can be emphasized according to the regional epidemic situation, once at-risk groups and those over 70 years of age have been vaccinated;.

This is likely to happen According to the assessment of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) by mid-May. Since the government’s decision on the regional weighting would be valid until the end of May, there is only a couple of weeks left for the regional weighting. The government’s proposal will now go on a two-week round of statements.

The mayor now fears that the benefits of targeting are being wasted.

“Such a change recommended by experts, in the use of which the Equality Ombudsman does not otherwise see any problems, does not require such a rotation. All effective and quickly implemented means must now be used, ”says Vapaavuori.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health received before Wednesday’s negotiations opinion of the Equality Ombudsman, which advocated regional targeting where it is necessary for the health of citizens.

Free mountain recalls that, according to expert estimates, targeting would have a significant impact on the spread of the disease. Assessed by the National Vaccination Expert Groupthat a rapid emphasis on vaccination in the worst epidemic areas could reduce the need for hospitalization by up to a fifth.

“It would reduce the burden of health care and deaths even more effectively than restrictions on movement,” Vapaavuori says.

Many other decision-makers in the Helsinki metropolitan area have followed the same lines as Vapaavuori. For example, the mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen (sd) tweeted about the poll in the same way on Wednesday.

Vapaavuori reminds that vaccinations could in any case be continued at the same time throughout Finland.

“The multiples of the risk of infection, hospitalization and death of Finns living in the most severely infected areas are in themselves a reason to change the vaccination schedule,” he says.

Also Helsinki’s other political leadership is pushing for faster targeting of vaccines.

“Now we are wasting time, maybe even lives, and the opportunity to get the epidemic out of Finland. The change in the vaccination order could have been handled very simply by a government decree, ”says Sanna Vesikansa (Green), Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs and Health.

“Experts clearly favored regional targeting, but for some incomprehensible reason, the government was unable to make that choice. This would even be in line with the government’s hybrid strategy of minimizing deaths and the burden on health care. ”

“Currently, we vaccinate about 15,000 Helsinki residents a week, but the readiness would be to double the number immediately.”

There are still a lot of risk groups and sote personnel in Helsinki without being vaccinated, Vesikansa points out.

A person at risk is in the metropolitan area and other bad epidemic areas with a multiple risk of developing a serious illness compared to people at risk in another country, he says.

“Even Sote staff have only been vaccinated mainly by professionals who have direct contact with coronary patients or work in nursing homes.”

“If significantly more vaccines are available, one can begin to consider whether vaccines should be targeted at those areas where teleworking is impossible and which keep society spinning. However, we would also like national guidelines. ”

The Greens mayoral candidate Anni Sinnemäki (green) considers the situation really bad.

“I wonder how this has come to be,” he tells HS.

“As early as March 17, experts strongly recommended that vaccinations be targeted quickly at the worst epidemic areas. It is now more than two weeks, and the government will end up asking for opinions on the matter over the next two weeks. These decisions have missed an opportunity. ”

Sinnemäki suggested earlier this week that vaccinations should be targeted at professions that cannot work remotely.

“In addition to health care professional groups, for example, teachers, kindergarten staff, salespeople, social workers, police officers, facility caretakers, warehouse workers, mail dispensers, bus drivers and construction site workers continue to work closely,” the deputy mayor for urban planning said in a statement.

He clarifies to the HS that experts in epidemiology must be listened to in the targeting.

“At the same time, it is very important that their instructions are public and reasoned.”

“Experts’ views have been very clear that at-risk groups are at higher risk of developing coronary heart disease in areas with more disease. In addition, targeting vaccination to at-risk groups in the worst epidemic areas can help prevent hospitals from being overcrowded. ”

Prime Ministerial Party SDP candidate for mayor Nasima Razmyar says it hopes the government will listen to health experts on what role it would now play in targeting vaccinations regionally to the epidemic situation.

Razmyar believes it would be justified to start vaccinating kindergarten workers or teachers.

“Dividing vaccinees by occupational groups is a complex exercise, but could be feasible.”

“The most important thing here would be to protect people at risk first. There are still many people in the second risk group in Helsinki who have not been vaccinated, for example asthmatics, who have a much higher risk of coronary infection here than elsewhere in Finland. ”

Also Deputy Mayor of Education Pia Pakarinen (Kok) calls for vaccinations to be placed immediately on the worst disease areas.

“It would be especially important to target vaccinations to front-line people in the worst epidemic areas, such as kindergarten staff and teachers. They are at risk of falling ill because of their job responsibilities. ”