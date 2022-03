The mayor will be out of office “for a while”.

Helsinki mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) said he was infected with the coronavirus on Monday. He will be out of office “for a while”.

“As a precaution, I did a corona test today – which was positive. My well-being is almost normal, but I will now be away from office for a while. Keep your distances and masks! ” Vartiainen told the messaging service on Twitter.